Teachers in Dundee are to go on strike over council plans which a union claims would cause "long-term damaging consequences" for secondary pupils.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) members have raised concerns over plans that would see subjects grouped in "faculties", with secondary school staff now set to take action on June 22.

The industrial action will impact all of Dundee's secondary schools.

Larry Flanagan, the union's general secretary, said the action is being taken to "defend the quality of education" in the city.

He said: " “Dundee Council’s plans would remove the vital experience offered by subject specialist principal teachers from our schools, with long-term damaging consequences for education in Dundee and for the young people in its schools.

"Teachers do not take strike action lightly, but they will do so to defend the quality of education for Dundee’s young people.”

The faculty system, which is already in place across many parts of Scotland, would see subjects brought together and run by a single "curriculum leader".

Currently, the city has specialist principal teachers appointed for individual subjects.

Education bosses have said the change was initially agreed by councillors three years ago but delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

READ MORE: Education in Scotland: Secondary teachers to go on strike

Mr Flannagan added: "The EIS is extremely concerned by Dundee Council’s announcement that it will press on with its plans, despite the clear opposition of the city’s teachers.

"The Council’s press statement, which seems to have been deliberately planned to coincide with our AGM arriving in the city this week, is a further act of provocation that will only add to teachers’ anger."

EIS has now withdrawn an invitation for the Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell to attend the union's annual general meeting (AGM).

At the start of this week, Dundee City Council announced plans to move ahead with the new leadership structure.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter claimed that move would " improve the quality of learning and teaching by providing enhanced whole school leadership that can better support pupils and improve outcomes".

The council announced that the city's schools would move to the new system on a phased basis from August.

“It has never been the intention to impose a ‘one size fits all’ model,” continued Councillor Hunter.

“Head teachers have been clear with us that this is what they want for their schools. They believe that faculties, tailored to their own schools, will benefit their young people.

“Over the past three years, council officers have met regularly with local trade union representatives to discuss, and consult on, the implementation of faculty structures in secondary schools.

“Ongoing changes have been made because of feedback from trade unions during these planned meetings, while updates were always shared with trade unions.

“Dundee City Council is hoping and willing to continue talks with the trade unions."

Under the plans, Dundee secondary school would feature faculties including English and Literacy, Languages, Maths and Numeracy, Sciences, Technologies, Expressive Arts, Social Studies, Health and Wellbeing.

EIS also announced plans to view its association with the city due to the dispute by potentially relocating future AGMs.

Mr Flannagan added: "The EIS Executive may also seek to reconsider its established practice of regularly holding AGMs in Dundee.

“Dundee’s teachers will not back down in their defence of the quality of education provision in the city’s secondary schools.

"Our members will continue to have the full backing and support of the EIS nationally in this ongoing dispute with Dundee Council.

"We call on SNP led Dundee Council to recognise its own party's endorsement of school empowerment, to suspend its provocative recruitment process, and to engage in constructive negotiations with teacher representatives.”