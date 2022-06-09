A LUXURY golf resort in Scotland is offering a glamping option for the first time for The Open this summer.

Guests can experience this year’s 150th Open Championship in a different way this July with the launch of Fairmont St Andrews’ glamping offering, the resort said.

Fairmont said that because of unprecedented demand for accommodation ahead of the competition, set to take place in the home of golf this summer, it has opened bookings for its "old school" Airstream and bell tent glamping experiences over the final days of The Open.

It is the first time the Fife coastal resort has expanded its accommodation offering beyond the front door of the venue, with the glamping caravans and tents only available to reserve over the weekend of Friday 15th to Monday 18th July.

One, two, or three-night stays are available, and occupancy ranges from one to four people, with access to all the amenities, restaurants and bars that Fairmont has to offer.

Breakfast for glamping guests will be served in Fairmont’s Squire restaurant, and luxury washroom facilities are available onsite as well as a dedicated vanity area within the hotel.

The premium event glamping is priced at £2,400 for three-night stay in an Airstream, or £1,350 for the same number of nights in the bell tent

Fairmont St Andrews

A spokesperson said Fairmont’s two Championship courses, the Kittocks and Torrance, will play host to The Open qualifying rounds which take place at the end of June.

The spokesperson said: "Gearing up for the summer months, and an influx of visitors, both international and those closer to home, Fairmont St Andrews has relaunched its summer food and drink offerings, including the Cocktail Terrace with expanded seating and new menu – featuring Fairmont’s first gin created in partnership with local distillery, Darnleys.

"The resort’s luxury backpack picnics are back, allowing guests to explore the surrounding coast and countryside on foot with Moet & Chandon’s Garden Spritz cocktail, with picnic snacks and essentials included."

