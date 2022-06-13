Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes is set to bring 312 homes to Edinburgh after receiving planning permission from the council for a new £71 million development.
Known as The Lanes, the 20-acre site forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’ masterplan to create more than 700 new-build homes across the former Edmonstone House and Estate next to the city's BioQuarter scheme. The development will feature a selection of two-bedroom apartments along with two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, with the first due to be ready for occupation in early 2023.
More than 25 per cent of the residences have been designated for affordable housing. Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of £1.8m to support local education provision.
“The Lanes is an incredibly exciting new development for us," said Gerry Leitch, managing director of Avant Homes Scotland. "We’re very pleased to have secured planning approval to deliver 312 new homes in such a prestigious location and make our own contribution to the wider development of the Edmonstone Estate.
“Works are set to commence in the coming weeks, and we look forward to creating a highly desirable development for Edinburgh buyers.”
Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK. The group currently has 57 developments across its five operating regions, including 13 developments under construction in Scotland.
Carlton Bingo moves into employee ownership
The 10-venue Carlton Bingo business, which employs 209 people, is moving into employee ownership.
The four major shareholders Chris Barr, George Carter, Brian King and Peter Perrins, decided to transition the business into employee ownership after considering their succession options, and acknowledged their staff’s loyalty and commitment.
Glasgow's Mabbett in another acquisition
Glasgow-headquartered engineering consultancy Mabbett & Associates has continued its expansion drive with the acquisition of Hampshire-based GEP Environmental, a firm it has worked with for the past 10 years.
Mabbett – which advises clients on environmental, health, sustainability and safety in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and distilling – will add GEP’s offices in Winchester, Edinburgh, Anglesey and Caerphilly to its existing network of 10 UK offices.
