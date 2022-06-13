SCOTCH whisky and gin producer Eden Mill has agreed a new partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association – its first sponsorship outside Scotland.

Eden Mill branding will be visible and its spirits will be served at the Queen’s Club Championship in London which begins today under a deal that sees it become the official spirit of British tennis.

In addition to the Queen’s event, the company, which has long been a significant sponsor within Scottish football, will have marketing and pouring rights in hospitality areas at Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne – the grass court events leading up to Wimbledon at the end of June.

Eden Mill has introduced a new spirit, a gin infused with Scottish strawberries and raspberries, to coincide with the deal.

Paul Miller, chief executive of Eden Mill, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the LTA, bringing Eden Mill St Andrews to tennis fans across Britain. This represents our first sports sponsorship arrangement outside Scotland, and we believe it will take us to new audiences.

"Our limited-edition Wildcard Gin has been crafted to celebrate this partnership and is perfect for enjoying over a summer of British tennis.”

The sponsorship comes after Inverleith LLP, an Edinburgh-based investment house, acquired a majority shareholding in Eden Mill in January.

Richard Daish, marketing and commercial director at the LTA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Eden Mill St Andrews to the tennis family as the Official Spirit of British Tennis for the next four years. Eden Mill St Andrews is an innovative and progressive distillery. We look forward to working together, promoting their drinks brand and tennis too.”