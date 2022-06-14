Scottish housebuilder Avant is set to bring more than 300 homes to Edinburgh after receiving planning permission from the council for a new £71 million development.

Known as The Lanes, the 20-acre site forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’ masterplan to create more than 700 new-build homes across the former Edmonstone House and Estate next to the city's BioQuarter scheme.

The development will feature a selection of two-bedroom apartments along with two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. More than 25 per cent of the residences have been designated for affordable housing.

READ MORE: Alba Edinburgh Edmonstone homes plan submitted

Gerry Leitch, managing director of Avant Homes Scotland, said work is set to begin in the coming weeks with the first homes due to be ready for occupation in early 2023.

"We’re very pleased to have secured planning approval to deliver 312 new homes in such a prestigious location and make our own contribution to the wider development of the Edmonstone Estate," he added.

Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes group. The group currently has 57 developments across its five UK operating regions, including 13 in Scotland.