By Scott Wright

TOURISM chiefs have drafted a blueprint to promote the tourism industry in Argyll and Bute as it continues to bounce back from the pandemic.

The Argyll & Isles Strategic Tourism Partnership says the plan will aim to strengthen the appeal of the region – dubbed Scotland’s adventure coast – to new and returning visitors, while growing the area’s tourism economy in a sustainable way. It will emphasise the area’s adventure sports attractions, natural beauty, and historical significance, as well as the cultural and culinary experiences it offers.

The strategy follows the publication of figures that outline the recovery of the tourism industry in Argyll and Bute from the pandemic. According to the independent Global Tourism Solutions (UK), the economic impact of the industry in Argyll and Bute more than doubled to £94.83 million in the first half of 2021, compared with 2020.

The blueprint has been developed in partnership by members of Argyll & Isles Tourism Co-operative, Argyll & Bute Council, VisitScotland, Highlands & Islands Enterprise and other local delivery partners, who represent around 1,200 business interests across the region.

It sets out four key priorities: promoting Argyll and the isles as a year-round destination; reaching out to new audiences through the appeal of adventure activities; marketing Argyll and the isles as an event and festivals destination; and improving the overall tourism offering, for example by investing in infrastructure at sites, digital content and services, customer care and skills development.

Cathy Craig, chief executive of Argyll & Isles Tourism Co-operative, said: “Argyll & the Isles is an incredible destination with so much to offer for our visitors. This partnership approach will ensure that we align resources, information, and energy in the execution of our marketing and business support activities over the next three years.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact, however the tourism industry is resilient and there is an appetite to build back better in terms of both economics and quality of visitor offering. Together with our tourism businesses, we will secure Argyll & the Isles as Scotland’s Adventure Coast.”

Morag Goodfellow, area manager for Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “Tourism is a vital part of the Argyll and the Islands economy and provides valuable rural employment. The region has so much to offer visitors, during and beyond peak seasons, and there is so much potential to grow the sector here. This new strategy is about tapping into those opportunities for the benefit of the area’s businesses and communities. It’s all about co-ordination and collaboration on shared visions and goals, and I’m delighted that HIE is part of that.”

David Adams McGilp, regional director of VisitScotland, said: “This strategy heralds a new era for tourism development in Argyll and the Islands, and represents a genuinely collaborative effort to recover, grow and sustain the visitor economy.”

Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: “A successful tourism economy in Argyll and Bute depends on many different people and organisations.

“Working together is vital in turning the opportunities our amazing geography offers into visitors, local jobs, and economic growth.This strategy will support a team approach to building Argyll and Bute’s tourism economy.”