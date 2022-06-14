Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington sold 33 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 298p/kg to average 251p (-13p). Twenty-three, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 285p to average 262p (+4p).

Sixty-five beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 282p to average 233p (n/c), while 57 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 219p and averaged 197p (-8p).

In the cast ring 116 beef cows sold to 260p to average 198p (-1p), while 194 cast dairy cows peaked at 217p to average 160p (n/c). Nine cast bulls sold up to 234p to average 191p (+1p).

There were also 999 prime lambs through Carlisle yesterday that sold to £184 and 426p/kg to average 315p. This was a drop of 28p/kg in the average, which was in line with most other centres yesterday.

Lowland cast ewes (141) peaked at £216 for a Texel to average £142 (-£4), while five hill ewes sold to £110 for a Swaledale to average £90 (-£4).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 856 prime lambs, 283 hoggets and 379 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. The sale included the firm’s annual show and sale of prime Texel lambs held in conjunction with The Scottish Texel Sheep Breeders Club. The champion lambs scaled at 44kg and fetched £150 or 341p/kg. The reserve champions weighed in at 42kg and sold for £148 or 352p. The 57 prime Texel show lambs averaged 313p or £132. The lambs outwith the show sold to £160 for a strong pen of Polled Dorsets and to 343p for a pen of Texels. The whole sale averaged 306p (-26p) or £130 (-£16).

Cast sheep are still in high demand but slightly cheaper this week. The sale peaked at £222 for a Beltex ewe, while Texel ewes sold to £220. Texel crosses sold to £180 with Mules to £145 and Blackfaces to £118. All cast sheep averaged £127.

Lawrie and Symington sold 40 prime cattle and 79 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Fifteen prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 279p (+1p), while five beef-bred bullocks peaked at 275p to average 258p (-2p). Fifteen dairy-bred bullocks peaked at 248p and averaged 235p (n/c). There were also five young bulls that sold to average 220p (+10p).

In the cast cattle section 40 beef cows averaged 195p (-2p), while 34 dairy types levelled at 176 (+1p). Five cast bulls averaged 170p (+5p).

There were also 295 prime lambs, 606 prime hoggs and 762 cast sheep at its weekly sale yesterday.

Prime lambs sold to £174 and 357p/kg to average 313p (-22p). Prime hoggets peaked at £200 and 322p to average 240p (-19p). Cast ewes sold to £250 for a Texel with Blackfaces peaking at £127 to average £115 (-£17) overall.