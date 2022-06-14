Earth Blox has completed its first round of external funding as it seeks to break into new markets for its earth observation technology.
The Edinburgh firm has raised £1.5 million from investment syndicate Archangels to underwrite further development of its software which uses data from the Google Earth engine to allow anyone to analyse images gathered by satellite. This normally requires technical coding skills, but with Earth Blox is simplified to a “drag and drop” process.
“Investment into innovative businesses like ours is vital to growth in all areas, from customer acquisition to building a great team,” chief executive Genevieve Patenaude said. “This investment will help us develop Earth Blox as a scalable SaaS (software as a service) and get the power of Earth observation insights into the hands of a range of users around the world.”
The software is currently used by companies to verify their carbon offsetting initiatives in projects such reforestation, to gather climate security data, and to assist in underwriting forestry insurance products. It can also identify illegal activity such as deforestation and mining, which allows companies to monitor the sustainability of their supply chains.
READ MORE: Tech firms to pitch for cash at EIE21
Clients include the likes of Shell Nature Based Solutions, the United Nations, Globe Underwriting and ADM Capital Foundation. The money from Archangels will allow Earth Blox to increase the volume of its data sources and expand into new markets such as agriculture, urban development, financing for asset management, and the execution of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies.
The company said that with net zero and ESG as key drivers, the market for value-added services like Earth Blox is expected to double to £3.97 billion by 2031.
“Earth Blox is pioneering the way companies and organisations can access and use satellite data to make better business decisions about the world and how it’s changing,” said Niki McKenzie, joint managing director of Archangels.
“Based in Scotland but with global ambitions, Earth Blox aligns perfectly with our aim of supporting Scotland’s best early-stage businesses with high growth potential. We look forward to supporting Genevieve and her team on this next step of their journey to further develop the product and open up new markets.”
Now employing 20 people, Earth Blox was set up in October 2019 and launched its services in May 2020 under the stewardship of its founders Iain Woodhouse, Sam Fleming and Ms Patenaude.
READ MORE: Archangels business angel network in record investment
It has received funding and support from the Royal Society of Edinburgh and Innovate UK, and was a winner at both the Converge Challenge and Scottish EDGE awards in 2020. In 2021, Earth Blox received a place in the TechNation Net Zero Programme for fast-growing UK companies helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
It has additionally received funding from the UK Space Agency to support Earth observation students by helping them navigate the disruption to their education caused by the Covid pandemic. The project, led by Professor Woodhouse and Dr Patenaude, helped remotely train students from Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Open University.
Founded in 1992, Archangels is believed to be the world’s longest-running business angel investment syndicate. With 120 members and full-time team of five executives, it currently has 21 companies in its portfolio of early-stage firms from Scotland’s life sciences and technology sectors.
The group led on 11 investments worth a record total of £23.7m in 2021, an increase of 44 per cent on the previous year. Of this, £11.2m was from its members, with the remainder sourced from co-investors Scottish Enterprise, Maven Capital Partners, Par Equity, Sands Capital Ventures and NVM.
Along with Earth Blox, other recent additions to the Archangels portfolio include dental technology company Calcivis and cancer diagnostic specialist BioCaptiva.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here