By Ian McConnell
ABERDEENSHIRE estate agency Stonehouse has acquired Grant Fairbairn Property Leasing in a deal which brings on board nearly 200 rental homes.
Stonehouse will manage the new properties from its central Aberdeen base at Neo House on Riverside Drive.
The estate agent also has a branch of Kemnay.
Stonehouse chief executive Andrew Seldon said: “We are delighted to welcome fellow Aberdeen agency Grant Fairbairn Property Leasing into the Stonehouse family.
READ MORE: Scotland's largest employee-owned firm created in major deal
“Both agencies have strong local roots, enjoy the same traditional values, and share a passion for properties and the people who live in them.”
He added: “This deal represents a perfect fit, paving the way for Stonehouse to take our award-winning expertise, market insight and local knowledge to new clients.
“It also gives us a stronger platform to drive customer service improvements and lead industry innovation. This will ensure we remain the go-to agent for buyers and sellers, tenants and landlords, across Aberdeenshire. The investment is a clear signal of our confidence in the region’s growing popularity as a place to live, work or study.”
