By Ian McConnell
Scottish technology sector veteran George Elliott is stepping down as chairman of Calnex Solutions, which provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications sector, after nine years.
Stephen Davidson, who joined the Calnex board in January, has been appointed as chair designate and will succeed Mr Elliott at the end of the Alternative Investment Market-listed company’s annual meeting on August 17.
Between 2000 and 2007, Mr Elliott was chief financial officer of Wolfson Microelectronics, a supplier of semiconductors to the consumer electronics industry.
He was until 2019 non-executive chairman of AIM-listed Craneware, which supplies software and supporting services for healthcare providers in the US. Mr Elliott recently resigned as a non-executive director of Scottish video surveillance systems specialist IndigoVision, following the company’s acquisition by Motorola.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sad, swift loss of head office of Scottish group built stone by stone over decades
Mr Elliott is non-executive chairman of three-dimensional, glass-based, photonic integrated circuit company Optoscribe and automotive lighting technologies group DesignLED Products.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why did Tory Brexiters think this was a good idea?
Calnex noted Mr Davidson had more than 20 years of plc board experience, having acted previously as chairman at AIM-traded companies Actual Experience, RBG Holdings, and Jaywing.
Referring to Calnex founder and chief executive Tommy Cook, Mr Elliott said: “When I joined Tommy and the team in 2013 it was evident to me that the future for Calnex was an exciting one. It has been an honour to help guide the business through its subsequent growth and journey on to the public markets. I am confident there is a strong board and management team in place and, with its outstanding customer base, the ongoing transition of the telecoms industry to 5G and the growth in cloud computing, the future for Calnex is brighter than ever.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here