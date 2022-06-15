By Ian McConnell

Scottish technology sector veteran George Elliott is stepping down as chairman of Calnex Solutions, which provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications sector, after nine years.

Stephen Davidson, who joined the Calnex board in January, has been appointed as chair designate and will succeed Mr Elliott at the end of the Alternative Investment Market-listed company’s annual meeting on August 17.

Between 2000 and 2007, Mr Elliott was chief financial officer of Wolfson Microelectronics, a supplier of semiconductors to the consumer electronics industry.

He was until 2019 non-executive chairman of AIM-listed Craneware, which supplies software and supporting services for healthcare providers in the US. Mr Elliott recently resigned as a non-executive director of Scottish video surveillance systems specialist IndigoVision, following the company’s acquisition by Motorola.

Mr Elliott is non-executive chairman of three-dimensional, glass-based, photonic integrated circuit company Optoscribe and automotive lighting technologies group DesignLED Products.

Calnex noted Mr Davidson had more than 20 years of plc board experience, having acted previously as chairman at AIM-traded companies Actual Experience, RBG Holdings, and Jaywing.

Referring to Calnex founder and chief executive Tommy Cook, Mr Elliott said: “When I joined Tommy and the team in 2013 it was evident to me that the future for Calnex was an exciting one. It has been an honour to help guide the business through its subsequent growth and journey on to the public markets. I am confident there is a strong board and management team in place and, with its outstanding customer base, the ongoing transition of the telecoms industry to 5G and the growth in cloud computing, the future for Calnex is brighter than ever.”