By Ian McConnell
PLANNING permission has been granted for a new 55-room aparthotel in Edinburgh, subject to conditions.
SuperCity Aparthotels, the independent company behind the development on Forth Street and Broughton Street Lane, said its first operation in Edinburgh will incorporate Forth House and Playfair House, current home to Radio Forth.
It is estimated that around 18 jobs would be created by the new operation.
The front of B-listed Forth House will remain mostly unchanged, “serving to preserve the historic building”, SuperCity Aparthotels said.
It noted that “minor changes are proposed on the rear elevation, such as changing an existing opening to a door”.
The company added: “Modern Playfair House, fronting Broughton Street Lane, will be stripped back to its superstructure and a new facade of natural stone and precast concrete built to align with adjacent buildings, reinstating the mews street frontage.”
Permission for the development has was granted, subject to conditions, by the development management sub-committee of City of Edinburgh Council today.
Roger Walters, chairman of Supercity Aparthotels commented: “We are delighted that our aparthotel operation has been approved by the committee, which will preserve the fabulous Forth House. This is an excellent location for our first operation in Edinburgh, lying close to the busy city centre and will also serve to benefit the community through reducing movements to and from the building than is currently the case.
“We look forward to working commencing onsite and will continue to engage with the community to ensure that it is kept updated as works progress.”
Operating in London, Manchester and Brighton, Supercity Aparthotels is primarily aimed at extended stay guests and business travellers.
It currently has six properties, with two new locations in York and Leeds opening by 2023. The company flagged “strong aspirations to expand into more key locations across the UK”.
