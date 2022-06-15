Third-quarter revenues at WH Smith beat pre-pandemic levels for the first time with the return of tourists and more people travelling to work.

The retailer, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, expects its full-year performance to reach the higher end of analysts' forecasts as travel rebounds in the summer season.

WH Smith said it continues to see recovery in the North American and British markets, with total travel business revenue up 23 per cent on 2019's revenue during the 15 weeks to June 11.

The company, which had suspended orders from its online greeting cards and gift unit Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident in April, said its high street business sales were impacted by the incident. Revenue in the high street division reached 79% of the 2019 level during the quarter, while UK airport shops performed better than rail when compared to 2019 levels.

Hotel plan for Forth House and Playfair House gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for a new 55-room aparthotel in Edinburgh, subject to conditions.

SuperCity Aparthotels, the independent company behind the development on Forth Street and Broughton Street Lane, said its first operation in Edinburgh will incorporate Forth House and Playfair House, which it noted is currently home to Radio Forth.

Buccleuch acquires Buchanan Street property from Aegon in £4.7m deal

A building that will soon be home to a luxury watch brand on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street has changed hands in a deal worth £4.7 million.

Buccleuch Property, a division of landowner the Duke of Buccleuch’s family business, has acquired 120 Buchanan Street from pensions giant Aegon.

