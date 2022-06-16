By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
PLANNING permission has been granted for a 55-room aparthotel in Edinburgh, subject to conditions.
Supercity Aparthotels, the independent company behind the development on Forth Street and Broughton Street Lane, said its first operation in Edinburgh would incorporate Forth House, which it noted was currently home to Radio Forth, and Playfair House. It is estimated that around 18 jobs will be created by the new operation.
The front of the B-listed Forth House will remain mostly unchanged, “serving to preserve the historic building”, Supercity Aparthotels noted.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson should weigh reality before making odd claims smacking of one-upmanship
It said “minor changes are proposed on the rear elevation, such as changing an existing opening to a door”.
The company added: “Modern Playfair House, fronting Broughton Street Lane, will be stripped back to its superstructure and a new facade of natural stone and precast concrete built to align with adjacent buildings, reinstating the mews street frontage.”
Permission for the development was granted by the development management sub-committee of City of Edinburgh Council.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe
Roger Walters, chairman of Supercity Aparthotels, said: “We are delighted that our aparthotel operation has been approved by the committee, which will preserve the fabulous Forth House. This is an excellent location for our first operation in Edinburgh, lying close to the busy city centre.
“We look forward to work commencing onsite and will continue to engage with the community to ensure that it is kept updated as works progress.”
Operating in London, Manchester and Brighton, Supercity Aparthotels is primarily aimed at extended stay guests and business travellers. It currently has six properties, with two new locations in York and Leeds opening by 2023.
The company flagged “strong aspirations to expand into more key locations across the UK”.
One of the conditions is that “no development shall take place until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work (historic building recording, interpretation, public engagement, analysis and reporting, publication), in accordance with a written scheme of investigation which has been submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority, having first been agreed by the city archaeologist”.
There is also a condition around the housing of the proposed air source heat pumps and extract fan “behind acoustic louvres”.
Another condition is that “a detailed specification, including trade names where appropriate, of all the proposed external materials shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority before work is commenced on site”.
The aparthotel will include a communal lounge-bar area and a gym, and reception facilities 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here