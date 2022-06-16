By Ian McConnell
DANIEL Tweats is to succeed his father, Mike, as managing director of Highland building, restoration, conservation and engineering contractor Kishorn Heritage, as the company undertakes a recruitment drive.
Stonemasonry specialist Mike Tweats founded the West Highland family business, which noted that it had worked for “many of Scotland’s largest estates and most historic castles”, in the mid-1990s, and he will continue as a director and consultant.
Kishorn Heritage noted it is “enjoying a period of growth amid increased demand” for its bespoke services. It said Daniel Tweats would “head up a recruitment drive for roles including construction professionals such as project managers, site managers, buyers, QS (quantity surveyors), planners and trades, including stonemasons and joiners”. It expects to add about 10 employees to its current 57-strong workforce.
Daniel Tweats said: “It’s great to be taking the reins at Kishorn Heritage at what is probably the most exciting time in the company’s history. Never before have the values of sensitive restoration and environmentally responsible construction using sustainable materials and techniques been more relevant. These principles are the very bedrock upon which our company is built and this increase in demand for our specialist services means we are looking to recruit. We are committed to being a force for good in the construction community and are dedicated to nurturing our skilled team.”
The new managing director started his career with the company in 2007. He went on to earn a first-class honours degree in quantity surveying at Heriot-Watt University, before gaining experience on major projects including Crossrail and Thames Tideway Tunnel in London and HS2, and returned to work at Kishorn Heritage in 2020.
