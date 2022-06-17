By Ian McConnell

A GUEST house in a small Scottish town benefiting from a “mountain bike boom” has been put on the market by its owners of 15 years, who are planning “semi-retirement”.

Offers over £795,000 are being sought for Caddon View in Innerleithen, which is owned by Steve and Lisa Davies, who both had jobs in the healthcare sector before taking on the guest house 15 years ago.

Scottish property agency Drysdale & Company has been appointed to sell the guest house, which has eight ensuite letting bedrooms contained within a detached villa and has won various awards. The guest house includes a residents’ lounge and the licensed Café Sitooterie, which has an outdoor seating area and caters for locals and cyclists passing through the village.

Also included in the sale is a three-bedroom, two-storey detached owner’s house, to the rear of the main property.

Drysdale & Company noted plans were proceedin for a mountain bike innovation centre in Innerleithen.

Director Stuart Drysdale said: “The detached owner’s/ manager’s accommodation makes Caddon View an ideal lifestyle opportunity for a couple or for a multiple site operator. Innerleithen, and the surrounding Tweed Valley, is a mecca for cyclists and walkers.” He added that the innovation centre would “build upon the trail centres already provided at Glentress and Innerleithen, providing some of the best trail-centre biking in Scotland”.

Mr Davies said: “Before doing this we both had jobs in the healthcare industry, though we had some experience in the hospitality trade at different times. We’re glad we followed our dream to do this.”

Ms Davies said: “Innerleithen was now really blossoming, at least partially on the back of the mountain bike boom. The town recently hosted the UK leg of the Enduro World Series, and next year Glentress, just along the road, will host the UCI Word Cup.”