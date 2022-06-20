A GLASGOW-based pharmacy group has expanded its presence in the east of Scotland after a flurry of acquisitions.

M&D Green Group has acquired four pharmacies around Edinburgh and one in Stepps, Glasgow, after securing an “eight-figure” funding deal from HSBC.

And the company, which now has 30 pharmacies mostly in the central belt, said it is targeting further deals as part of its expansion strategy.

Managing director Martin Green said: “We’re continually looking at how we can develop our offer, and we’re delighted to grow our presence in the east coast and North Lanarkshire. Through the increasing role community pharmacy plays within primary care, with each acquisition we aim to improve and extend access to services and pharmaceutical care to a wider population.

“We’re very grateful for HSBC UK’s support. It not only enables us to pursue the right opportunities – even when those opportunities present themselves at the same time – but it allows us to invest in the businesses so that we can provide the best possible care to our communities.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “Pharmacies have always played a key role in providing healthcare services, and enabling them to grow and invest in their offer and the support they can give is hugely important. After working with M&D Green Group to understand the long-term strategy of the business, we’re delighted to support the company with this significant credit facility as it continues with its ambitious growth strategy.”

The four Edinburgh pharmacies acquired by M&D Green Group are: MacKinnon Pharmacy, Sighthill Health Centre Pharmacy, Calder Pharmacy, and Carrick Knowe Pharmacy.