A new residential development, neighbouring one of Glasgow Southside's most iconic buildings, has come on to the market.

Sited in Cathcart on the banks of the River Carr, Holmwood Heights comprises 59 luxury two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

The development is set to be "one of the most sought-after residences in Glasgow’s Southside", the developer claimed.

The £19 million "landmark development" brings a "contemporary and eye-catching new building" to the local area, and is expected to be completed with the first residents moving in early next year. All apartments have allocated parking.

Holmwood Heights is being developed by award-winning FM Group, and was formerly part of the ScottishPower HQ. FM also redeveloped the adjacent Cathcart House, a landmark B listed building, which also formed part of the HQ.

Cathcart House

Internally the apartments are designed for modern living and will be finished to the highest of standards, finished with state-of-the-art specification using some of the smartest products available, the developer added.

The open-plan layouts will include designer German kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances, and Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group said: "We are delighted to be bringing this fantastic residential development to the market. The spacious, open-plan layout of the luxury apartments will offer relaxed, flexible and modern accommodation for residents, whilst its convenient location affords easy access to the city centre through excellent transport links.

“Given the popularity of living in the Southside, with superb shops, restaurants, schools and parks, it is clear that there will be massive demand for these new homes.”

Prices for the first phase of apartments start from £273,000.

Glasgow pharmacy group hits acquisition trail

A GLASGOW-based pharmacy group has expanded its presence in the east of Scotland after a flurry of acquisitions.

M&D Green Group has acquired four pharmacies around Edinburgh and one in Stepps, Glasgow, after securing an “eight-figure” funding deal from HSBC.

Paul Sheerin: Signs of engineering sector optimism amid challenges

IF someone asked me to pick three words that characterise the sector I have spent my career working in, pragmatic would be a first pick, resilient a sure second, and probably purposeful would make the last spot.

I can recognise the lack of sparkle in my picks, no wow factor there, and so back to some marketing classes for me. Maybe the word I would like to push its way in would be optimistic, despite that feeling at odds with the general direction of travel for business life right now.

