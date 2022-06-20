RANGERS fans have been promised a new food and drink range under a new deal announced today.

Levy UK + I, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK and Ireland, has agreed a new commercial partnership with Rangers FC to provide "best-in-class matchday food and beverage experiences at Ibrox Stadium".

The partnership will be based on an "innovative joint profit share arrangement", with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers.

Ibrox is Levy’s first sporting venue in Scotland, and it will work closely with Compass Scotland managing director David Hay and his team, "to deliver the same high-level quality and catering expertise provided at Levy’s venues across England, Ireland, and Wales".

Existing venues include Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Villa Park, Aviva Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Levy and Compass Scotland work together successfully north of the Border and together they acted as the primary catering partner at the COP26 conference in Glasgow last year.

Levy will create an "innovative new menu, serving Rangers’ fan favourites and embracing the history and global heritage of the club, while aiming to enhance the food offering to focus on sustainable, local Scottish produce in line with the company’s journey to net zero by 2027".

In addition to the culinary expertise, Levy will introduce "upgraded, innovative technology including digital screens and other frictionless technologies to maximise the fan experience, engagement, and to evolve the gameday experience across all levels", it said.

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade, Ibrox

In close partnership with Rangers, Levy will also be managing non-match day meetings, conferences and events, including private celebrations and Christmas parties.

The new partnership will also facilitate further local employment and apprenticeship opportunities as part of Levy and Compass Scotland’s commitment to re-investing in their people.

Jon Davies, managing director, Levy UK, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Rangers FC and to provide catering services at one of the largest sporting stadiums in Scotland. Compass Scotland already has strong roots in Glasgow, and we’re confident we’ll wow supporters and other guests at Ibrox as we deliver our award-winning expertise from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“With a focus on improving the guest experience, enhancing local, sustainable and plant-forward options, and creating local employment opportunities, we’re excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get started.”

James Bisgrove, commercial & marketing director, Rangers FC, said: “Following an extremely competitive tender process, the innovative proposal and commercial offer from Levy stood out as a strong fit for Rangers Football Club and our supporters.

“We recognise Levy’s impressive global credentials, including at other top-tier UK football stadiums and venues such as Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, Aviva Stadium and OVO Hydro here in Glasgow.

“The Rangers board is excited by the potential of this new partnership with Levy and the innovation they will undoubtedly bring to the catering offering both on match days and non-match days at Ibrox Stadium. The commercial opportunity for the club is vast given the innovative profit share model we have agreed, with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers.”