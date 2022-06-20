A luxury agency has opened its third travel boutique in the north of Scotland as part of its plans for growth.

Murray Travel has unveiled its new premises on Forres High Street, having recently been named Luxury Travel Agency of the Year at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards.

The move follows last year’s takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, which came with a commitment to maintaining a presence in both Forres and Elgin. The firm’s Elgin branch opened earlier this year.

Director Scott Murray, who grew up in Forres and lives nearby in Nairn, said he is delighted to be bringing high quality travel services to the Moray town.

He said: “Opening our new boutique in Forres is the realisation of a year’s worth of hard work and determination to provide the people of Forres with high quality travel services.

The new premises

“When we took on Alba Travel and Beaver Travel last year, we promised to remain engaged with the local community in Forres – and now that we have found the perfect premises, we’re delighted to be back in action. For me to be returning to work in the town where I grew up is a great feeling.

“It’s important to us that our customers feel at ease when making travel arrangements, so we are pleased that they will see many familiar faces when visiting our new boutique. Our travel advisors are passionate about finding holidaymakers the trip of a lifetime, and can’t wait to start working with people in the area again.”

Murray Travel’s Forres team will work in store and remotely to offer customers "true flexibility when making their travel arrangements".

The boutique "maintains the same informal, relaxed atmosphere as its branches in Inverness and Elgin".

Customers are greeted with complimentary coffee – or a drink from the onsite bar – as they discuss their holiday plans, in an environment that feels more like a VIP luxury lounge than a traditional travel agency.

Murray Travel was established in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Scott and Sarah Murray, who added to their portfolio in 2021 with the takeover of local agencies Alba Travel and Beaver Travel. Mr and Mrs Murray also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency based in Sawbridgeworth, and Mr Murray is a director in hospitality group, Cru Holdings.

