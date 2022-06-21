NEW homes in what is described as a landmark development are being launched with the first owners set to move in by early 2023.

The new development neighbours one of Glasgow Southside’s most iconic buildings, which was also brought to market and sold out by the same developer.

Sited in Cathcart at the River Cart, Holmwood Heights comprises 59 luxury two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

The development is set to be “one of the most sought-after residences in Glasgow’s Southside”, the developer claimed.

The £19 million site brings a “contemporary and eye-catching new building” to the local area, and is expected to be completed with the first residents moving in early next year. All apartments have allocated parking.

Holmwood Heights is being developed by award-winning FM Group, and was formerly part of the ScottishPower HQ. FM also redeveloped the adjacent Cathcart House, a landmark B listed building, which also formed part of the HQ.

All 79 homes at Cathcart House have been sold, the developer added.

READ MORE: Scotland's Insider Guide: Cathcart

Internally the apartments are "designed for modern living and will be finished to the highest of standards, finished with state-of-the-art specification using some of the smartest products available", the developer said.

The open-plan layouts will include designer German kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances, and Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms.

Cathcart House was also developed by the FM Group.

The FM Group was founded by Jonathon Milne in 1997, and began with the refurbishment of a single apartment in Edinburgh.

The firm has completed some “remarkable projects” in a variety of locations around the world, including the UK and the Caribbean, while also delivering thousands of homes and millions of square feet of commercial oﬃces, leisure and retail space.

READ MORE: Viewings open at revamped former ScottishPower HQ

The business is currently developing high-quality homes in "a number of exclusive locations" including new-build apartment buildings, converted castles and other listed properties, as well as new villages and luxury resorts.

It said it invests in various business ventures and has a commitment to agriculture and the renewable energy sector.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: “We are delighted to be bringing this fantastic residential development to the market. The spacious, open-plan layout of the luxury apartments will offer relaxed, flexible and modern accommodation for residents, whilst its convenient location affords easy access to the city centre through excellent transport links.

“Given the popularity of living in the Southside, with superb shops, restaurants, schools and parks, it is clear that there will be massive demand for these new homes.”

Prices for the first phase of apartments start from £273,000, the developer said, and added: “Holmwood Heights will be a welcome addition to a property market that has never witnessed so much demand, and given the popularity of the Southside, the development will clearly be much sought-after.

“It is ideally placed to offer residents the best access to the local area, including access to a number of lovely local parks, including Pollok Country Park and Queens Park."

The riverbank site complies with flood risk regulations, with “the proposal designed to protect the green corridor along the White Cart River”, said Glasgow City Council.