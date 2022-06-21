RANGERS' new matchday caterer has promised to provide "fan favourites and embrace the history and heritage of the club" as its "innovative" food and drink deal is unveiled.

Levy UK + I, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK and Ireland, has agreed a commercial partnership with Rangers FC to deliver "best-in-class matchday food and beverage experiences at Ibrox Stadium".

The partnership will be based on an "innovative joint profit share arrangement", with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers.

Ibrox is Levy’s first sporting venue in Scotland, and it will work closely with Compass Scotland managing director David Hay, "to deliver the same high-level quality and catering expertise provided at Levy’s venues across England, Ireland, and Wales".

Its existing venues include Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Villa Park, Aviva Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Levy and Compass Scotland also catered at the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

The partnership will go beyond matchday catering.

The caterer said it will create an "innovative new menu, serving Rangers’ fan favourites and embracing the history and global heritage of the club, while aiming to enhance the food offering to focus on sustainable, local Scottish produce in line with the company’s journey to net zero by 2027".

Levy also said it will introduce new "upgraded technology including digital screens and other frictionless technologies".

In partnership with Rangers, Levy will manage non-matchday meetings, conferences and events, including private celebrations and Christmas parties.

Jon Davies, managing director of Levy UK, said: “With a focus on improving the guest experience, enhancing local, sustainable and plant-forward options, and creating local employment opportunities, we’re excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get started.”

James Bisgrove, Rangers commercial and marketing director, said: “The Rangers board is excited by the potential of this new partnership with Levy and the innovation they will undoubtedly bring to the catering offering both on match days and non-match days at Ibrox Stadium. The commercial opportunity for the club is vast given the innovative profit share model we have agreed, with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers."