WOOD, the Aberdeen-based engineering giant, has unveiled its new boss.

The company has named Ken Gilmartin, who joined Wood as chief operating officer in August, as successor to Robin Watson. Mr Watson had announced his decision to step down to retire in April, following seven years in charge.

Before joining Wood, Mr Gilmartin spent 15 years at Jacobs, the US engineering and consulting group, where most recently he was executive vice president of the firm’s people and places solutions business.

In that role, he was responsible for more than half of Jacobs’ overall business portfolio, serving public and private sector clients across a wide range of end markets.

Over the last 25 years, Mr Gilmartin has led the delivery of major projects and run major operations in Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East, Wood said.

Mr Gilmartin said: “I joined Wood because I could see the great potential in the company, knowing the value of the skills and expertise required to deliver complex and critical projects, operations, and consultancy solutions.

"In my short time with the business, I have been impressed by the quality of our people, and the strength of our culture and our client relationships, which provide strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us as we capture growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability and deliver value for our shareholders over the medium term.

“I will work with Robin on a seamless transition and thank him for the guidance he has given me over the last nine months.”

Wood chairman Roy Franklin said: “Ken has brought a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic and leadership skills to Wood, and I am delighted that he will be our new chief executive officer.

"He has impressed the board with the impact he has made over the last nine months, where he has brought clarity, structure and focus, and a strong client-centric mindset to the role, and by his drive to lead the development of Wood’s future strategy.

“The board believes he is a great fit for Wood, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the business through its next strategic phase. On behalf of the board, I thank Robin for his many years of service to the company and wish him all the best in his retirement.”