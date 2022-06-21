The Alchemist has announced a second bar and restaurant in the Scottish capital as part of a £1.5m investment push.
The George Street site will be The Alchemist’s third in Scotland following its debut as part of the St James Quarter development at the end of last year, and recently revealed plans to open in Glasgow’s George Square this winter.
Representing an investment of £1.5m, the new Edinburgh venue will open in early 2023 bringing 60 new jobs to the Scottish capital.
The 7,051sq ft space will house 185 covers for creative cocktails and all-day casual dining.
Jenny McPhee, brand director, said: “The response to our first bar and restaurant in Edinburgh last year, alongside plans to make our debut in Glasgow later this year, has been incredible and we’re thrilled to be further expanding our portfolio in Scotland with a second venue in the capital.
“With a mix of listed features and our signature style, the site is going to be stunning, offering an unrivalled and unconventional drinking and dining experience in the heart of the city.”
Scottish investment company bought for £10.7m
SVM Asset Management, the Edinburgh investment house founded in 1990 by Colin McLean and Margaret Lawson, is being acquired by the AssetCo business chaired by fellow industry veteran Martin Gilbert for £10.7m.
Mr McLean and Ms Lawson, together with a family trust, are the “significant majority owners” of SVM, AssetCo noted as it announced the deal today.
Scotch whisky chiefs acquire "hidden gem" in Speyside
ELIXIR Distillers, the independent Scotch whisky blender and bottler, has acquired Tormore Distillery from Pernod Ricard, owner of Chivas Brothers.
Rabjir and Sukhinder Singh, owners of Elixir, declared their ambitions to “establish Tormore on the global stage” after completing the deal.
