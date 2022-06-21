Equipping pupils with life skills could help them stay in further education and jobs, according to a Scots council.
West Dunbartoshire Council said more should be done to prepare young people for leaving home and suggested practical courses could become part of the senior curriculum.
Senior education officer Laura Mason said it could be as simple as teaching young people "how to take the bins out" or advice on how to manage a weekly budget.
The council was providing an update on school leaver destinations which showed that 91% of school leavers last year went to university or college, took on an apprenticeship or got a job.
West Dunbartonshire Council leader Martin Rooney said life skill lessons was something young people had asked for themselves.
Ms Mason said: "We really can't underestimate that and it can be things as simple as some young people have never put the bin out, they've never done their own washing,
"They've never had to budget their money because their tea appears on the table.
"It's things as simple as that. Maybe we need to reflect on that in our senior year curriculum to ensure we are building in the right life skills for all children and young people and not just those who leave home when they are 17 or 18."
Mr Rooney added: "For someone to sustain a positive destination the more we can do to support them the better."
Lessons in areas such as household budgeting and managing your finances are already being rolled out to all 11 high schools in West Lothian in efforts to prevent teenage homelessness.
It follows the success of a course developed earlier this year for students attending the Burnhill school skills centre in Whitburn, which works with pupils with a wide variety of additional support needs.
The National Progression Award in Tenancy at SCQF Level 4 offers practical help and advice on securing a tenancy for the first time and preparing to live independently.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has campaigned to bring home economics back to school curriculums saying food education is also teaching valuable academic and life skills.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here