Farming

By Neale McQuistin

A NEW appointment will see Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) take the next step in the development of its new School of Veterinary Medicine.

Professor Jim Anderson, who has been appointed as head of veterinary education, will play a leading role in shaping and growing Scotland’s first tertiary model of veterinary teaching and learning.

Previously associate head of school (learning, teaching and assessment) and professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at the University of Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine, he brings with him extensive experience of growing and managing a large and diverse department.

He said: “It is a hugely exciting challenge to help shape and develop this vital new service which aims to provide a sustainable, resilient foundation for clinical excellence to support the animals and communities at the heart of Scotland’s natural economy.

“It is a great privilege to take on the delivery of this aim and grow a veterinary school that is truly embedded within an institution that embodies the development of the environment and agriculture and which will be a unique offering in the UK’s veterinary education space.”

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief Executive of SRUC, said: “The appointment of someone of Jim’s calibre and experience is vital in supporting our growth agenda in this essential area.

“He is a critical element of the new school’s set-up in order to support our contribution to the development of Scotland’s natural economy”.

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 777 prime lambs, 176 cast sheep and hoggets at Newton Stewart yesterday.

The run of prime lambs averaged 310p/kg SQQ or £133 per head. Top price was £156 on two separate occasion. Firstly, for a pen of 11 Suffolks and later for a pen of four Beltex crosses. Top price per kilo was 326p for a pen of three Beltex cross lambs.

A small offering of cast sheep and hoggets peaked at £235 for a Texel cross with Cross ewes to £139 for a pen of 17. Blackface ewes peaked at £120. Hoggets sold to a top price of £122 for a pen of Blackfaces.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly primestock sale in Dumfries yesterday.

Dairy-bred OTMs sold to 194p/kg and £1,610 for a Fleckvieh to average 149p/kg, while beef types peaked at £1,601 for a Simmental and 218p for a Limousin to average 185p.

Prime lambs (377) met a firm demand. Fifty-four light lambs peaked at 313p/kg to average 303p, while 300 midweight lambs peaked at 312p to average 303p (-15p). Twenty-three heavy lambs sold to £143 and 304p to average 285p.

The 234 cast ewes & hoggs were slightly easier on the week. Heavy ewes peaked at £212 for a Texel, while Cheviots sold to £130 and Blackfaces to £108.