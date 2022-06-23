A VACANT nursery previously registered for up to 105 children has been sold.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of the former Melville House Nursery in Edinburgh.

The nursery, which occupies the ground floor of the property, was recently refitted and is located in a residential area within walking distance of Morningside, Merchiston, Polwarth and Bruntsfield.

Previously owned and operated by Meg MacLeod of Childcare Scotland Properties, the site was extended and fully refurbished before being brought to market.

The property generated a high level of interest and attracted a number of operators throughout the Edinburgh and surrounding region.

Following a confidential sales process, the former nursery has been sold to large growing operator, Mini Rainbows Limited.

Ms MacLeod said: “We purchased Melville House in 2003 and opened it in 2004. After 33 years, it was time for me to semi-retire, relax a bit, and spend more time with family.

"Both myself and fellow director, Yvonne McDowall, wish Mini Rainbows every success in their new venture.”

Speaking on behalf of Mini Rainbows Limited, director of nurseries Andrew Clifford, said: “We are delighted to complete our purchase of such a wonderful period property at Melville House, and wish Meg and Yvonne all the very best for the future. We are looking forward to bringing our inspirational environments and unique ethos to Melville House, which is due to re-open in late 2022.”

Rosie Adlem, director, and Martin Daw, senior director, at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, work with childcare operators across the Scottish region as part of the childcare and education team.

Ms Adlem said: “We were delighted to act on behalf of Ms MacLeod in relation to the marketing and sale of this property.

"Being located in such a prime area of Edinburgh, we had no hesitation that the opportunity would be highly sought after and, despite running a confidential process, a number of parties expressed interest quickly and an agreed deal subsequently followed.

"We now look forward to seeing the nursery re-open in the near future with Mini Rainbows at the helm and seeing new families welcomed into the setting.”

Melville House was sold for an undisclosed price.

'Brexit is working', one of its chief architects claims

FORMER Brexit minister Lord Frost will claim in a conference speech today that “Brexit is working”.

He will also declare, at the UK in a Changing Europe’s World Beyond Brexit conference, that the view that Brexit is damaging the UK economy and trade “cannot be supported by any objective analysis of the figures”.

Global hotel giant plan for shopping centre lodged​

A PLANNING application has been submitted for a new on-site Hampton by Hilton hotel as part of the revamp of a 1980s shopping centre.

The plans for the reimagination of Cameron Toll follows a public consultation exercise on a new masterplan and future vision for what is being described as a community neighbourhood centre and includes 3D Reid designs.

