By Karen Peattie
GLASGOW’S plans for a £9 million shopper stimulus scheme to help lower-income households and boost the city’s high streets have been described as “bold and imaginative” by the Scottish Retail Consortium.
The trade body’s director, David Lonsdale, commended the proposals by Glasgow City Council to help less well-off households and give a “much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s consumer-facing economy”.
“It has been a difficult two years for retail destinations which have been left reeling by the impact of the pandemic, associated Government restrictions, and economic uncertainty,” he said. “Shops will only survive with the patronage of the public and questions remain over what demand will look like for the remainder of the year given the cost-of-living crunch.
“This shopper stimulus scheme should boost retail in the city and may even trigger additional spending by shoppers beyond the value of the voucher transaction, creating an even larger economic multiplier.”
Stores, Mr Londsdale noted, had been “left reeling by the pandemic and weak economy”, adding: “Retail sales growth is tepid, store vacancies remain elevated, and shopper footfall is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Glasgow’s shopper footfall in May was 12 per cent lower than the comparable period prior to Covid.”
He also suggested that a retail voucher or high street stimulus scheme should be considered in other parts of Scotland as a means of reigniting consumer spending and transactions. Northern Ireland and Jersey introduced voucher schemes in the second half of last year to boost their economies.
Glasgow’s scheme will benefit 85,000 households which will receive a £105 voucher or gift card this summer. The council received Scottish Government funding for the initiative via the Scotland Loves Local campaign.
Cards can be used in registered businesses in Glasgow, with more than 700 businesses of all sizes registered across the city so far.
The Scotland Loves Local campaign is aimed at encouraging people to “think local” first and support businesses on their high streets.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here