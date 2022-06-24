LAWYERS from around the world are taking part in a four-day conference hosted by legal firm Levy & McRae Solicitors in Glasgow from today.

The delegates, including from the US, South Africa and Europe, are members of Legal Netlink Alliance, an international body of lawyers.

Bill Macreath, chairman of Levy & McRae, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming our friends from around the world to Glasgow. Our last proper opportunity to meet in person was in Tel Aviv in early 2020, so we hope that our conference is a sign of the international and commercial world getting back to normal.”

David McKie, senior partner of the firm said: “We have put together a diverse and stimulating programme for our delegates, which will bring together legal, marketing and cultural themes.”

READ MORE: Law firms merge

Mihai Voicu, president of LNA Europe, said: “I am very much looking forward to visiting Glasgow and Scotland and to gaining some more insight into the Scottish legal world as well as sampling the finest of what both Glasgow and Scotland has to offer.”

The programme for the conference includes contributions on COP26, digital marketing for the legal profession iand discussions on comparative jurisdictions.

The conference will also see cultural contributions on the arts and “Scotland’s best-known internationalist, Robert Burns”.