UK law firm TLT has moved into the top floor of Cadworks – Glasgow’s flagship sustainable office development and the first net zero office building in the city – recently recognised at the British Council for Offices’ (BCO) Regional Awards for being the most sustainable and innovative building in Scotland.

As a concept office, Cadworks provides the perfect opportunity to help shape TLT’s working environment across the country. As well as supporting TLT’s net zero targets, the move to Cadworks plays a central part in supporting the firm’s fully flexible working approach, TLT World.

The space is the first of the firm’s six UK offices designed from scratch to support agile working, with facilities and tech enabling employees to mix remote working with time in the office. The design also places employee wellness and space to collaborate onsite with clients at the centre of its plans.

TLT’s new Glasgow office is an integral part of its multi-million pound investment to reimagine how legal services are delivered by the firm. Since its launch, TLT World has already had great success in improving diversity in senior roles and taking TLT’s female partner representation to circa 31% - up from 24% in October 2019, when the firm first committed to a longer-term gender diversity target of 33% female partners by 2025.

Boasting an array of sustainable features such as air source heat pumps to provide heating, EV charging points and regenerative braking in lifts to convert kinetic energy to electrical energy, the new office aligns perfectly with the firm’s plans to reduce carbon emissions. TLT announced a partnership with leading sustainability and climate change advisers Carbon Intelligence in 2021 to progress its ambitious sustainability programme, of which the move to Cadworks is part.

John Wood, managing partner at TLT said: “The firm has experienced significant growth in the last couple of years – we have continued to recruit at pace welcoming over 400 new colleagues in the last twelve months alone, and last year we reported an 11% increase in turnover to hit £110m. But that growth has not been at the cost of our ESG strategy and the move into our new office space in Glasgow will play a key part in supporting our strategic vision of delivering sustainable growth, whilst driving exceptional results for colleagues and clients.”

John Paul Sheridan, partner and head of location in Scotland, commented: “July 2022 marks the tenth anniversary of TLT’s presence in Glasgow. Securing space in Glasgow’s most sustainable development is a reflection of how far we have come in the last decade. I’m delighted that we’re able to celebrate ten years of growth and investment in the team by moving into a building that reflects our core values and allows us to deliver an outstanding service for our clients. We look forward to working in tandem with Cadworks to achieve our respective goals.”

Maria Connolly, partner and executive board sponsor for TLT’s sustainability strategy said: “The move to Cadworks marks an important step in our sustainability strategy. The design of the office, alongside its vision of the wider positive social impact developments like this can have, mirror our own strategic and business priorities. I’m proud that we will be working together with Cadworks to connect with the local community and have a positive social impact, it will also permit us to take a step closer towards achieving our sustainability goals.”

TLT first opened its doors in the city in 2012 with the aim of growing the firm nationally, strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, and ensuring it continued to offer well-rounded and top quality service to clients.

The office move is part of TLT’s ongoing commitment to investing in Scotland and the firm’s growth trajectory. That investment has seen it broaden its offer with a number of lateral hires in the last few years, including the recent appointment of partner and business immigration specialist Joanne Hennessy. The office will be a huge improvement to the working lives of those TLT people based in Glasgow.

TLT supports large corporates, public institutions and high growth businesses on their strategic and day-to-day legal needs. The firm’s offering includes market-leading legal expertise, near-legal consultancy services and a suite of solutions developed under its FutureLaw innovation programme.

Able to advise across the three UK legal jurisdictions of England & Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, TLT has offices in Bristol, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast, as well as a specialist ship finance team in Piraeus, Greece.

The firm’s international network includes a strategic alliance with Dutch law firm Holla and Belgian law firm GSJ, giving clients assurance of a consistently high quality of service beyond the UK.

With significant experience advising organisations in the clean energy; digital; financial services; leisure, food & drink; public sector; real estate; and retail & consumer goods sectors, the firm has a strong track record of consistent growth driven by client need.

TLT has over 140 partners and employs around 1,200 people.

