TLT first opened its office in Glasgow in 2012 following a merger with Scottish law firm Anderson Fyfe, with the aim of strengthening relationships with key clients, helping win new business and growing its market share.

As well as being part of the firm’s long term growth strategy, the move cemented TLT’s position as a national law firm able to offer a UK-wide solution to delivering services in England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

With the total number of staff and partners expected to reach 100 this year, Scotland’s significant growth has played a key role in TLT’s record financial success.

TLT in Scotland has grown from offering expertise in its initial two key services of litigation and real estate, to developing a comprehensive set of services in other sectors such as future energy, corporate finance, licencing and employment. Over the past four years, TLT has increased turnover by 120% showing a dramatic increase in the firm’s national offering.

TLT has carved a market place for itself in Scotland by developing an in-depth understanding of all the sectors and services that operate in the regions, and delivering outstanding results for clients.

For example, since the beginning of its operations in Scotland, TLT has been one of the leading lights of licensing practice. In 2021, the firm’s licensing team won the “Client Care of the Year Award” at the Scottish Legal Awards, thanks to the unwavering support given to the wider hospitality industry throughout the pandemic.

The construction team in Scotland, led by Stacey Cassidy, provides high quality work across both national and regional clients. Stacey has cross-jurisdictional expertise and has led the team on a number of high profile national cases.

The firm in Scotland has in-depth expertise and knowledge across all sectors and services – exemplified by TLT partner and head of licensing in Scotland Stephen McGowan recently published a book exploring the complex world of alcohol licensing in Scotland.

FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY

TLT in Scotland has achieved notable growth while staying true to commitments of an inclusive and progressive working culture. The firm recently secured new office premises in Cadworks, Glasgow – one of the most sustainable buildings in Scotland.

Designed to support agile working, the facilities and technology in the new carbon-neutral space will ensure that whether working virtually or physically, TLT continues to make strides in Scotland.

Having worked in the future energy sector for over 20 years, advising on everything from electric vehicles to solar energy, TLT knows more clients are choosing to align themselves with businesses that prioritise sustainability and require their chosen law firm to meet ESG criteria.

The move to Cadworks will ensure progression in this area, showing that the firm’s commitments continue to align with the priorities of their clients.

The office move is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in Scotland. In recent years this has broadened Scotland’s service offering with a number of lateral hires across real estate, construction, and restructuring & insolvency, as well as promotions within financial services and property & commercial.

In positioning itself as a law firm ready for what comes next, the firm launched TLT World. This embodies a significant, long-term shift in working practices to create a fully flexible, sustainable, and inclusive work environment.

The new approach is unique to the market and places TLT among the legal industry’s most progressive firms in terms of workplace flexibility.

The move to Cadworks will support this approach by offering a renewed working experience to give teams a space to collaborate, be creative and produce their best work. This puts TLT in Scotland at the cutting edge of working innovation and will help the firm continue to secure a diverse workforce from a global talent pool.

