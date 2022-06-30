From offshore drilling to a life in a workshop with clay and kiln, a new CoVault workplace helped John Burgess realise his dreams. By Lorraine Wilson

The pandemic was a time of reflection for many of us. In some cases that reflection became something more tangible – a massive life change.

John Burgess made the move from engineering to ceramics, exchanging the security of an industry with plenty of opportunities for a man of his experience for a one-man business, John Burgess Ceramics.

“I studied geology at university and worked offshore as driller and a geotechnical engineer. I had moved away from Scotland and, although I was making good money, I didn’t have a good quality of life. I was missing friends and family, always in some random corner of the world working on a boat.”

John moved back to his home city of Edinburgh and got an engineering job, but after a couple of years there was discontent, mainly at the lack of agency over what he was doing.

“Just before the pandemic hit, I realised I felt my life had become quite stagnant. I decided to do a pottery lesson because I also missed working with my hands. I had always worked with my hands before the job in Edinburgh, so getting my hands dirty rather than painting appealed to me.”

At the Mud Station Pottery Studio, John enjoyed the classes even more than expected – something that was to help when the pandemic hit.

“I ended up being on furlough so I decided to buy a pottery wheel. I set it up in my spare room and found myself working on it all day, every day. The days flew by because it didn’t feel like work.

“Aside from the first beginner lessons, I was teaching myself from online resources how to become better than just making a lopsided cup!”

Practice paid off but then John was left with a load of clay pots, useless until they are fired. “I dropped into Mud Station and monopolised their kiln space but they were lovely. Eventually I knew I had to buy a kiln. Once you have that and a wheel you’re halfway to a home studio.

“I bought the biggest kiln that you can run off a domestic power supply. It throws off an immense amount of heat though, so you can’t be in the room when it’s on.”

When restrictions lifted and John was working at home, he would always be thinking about the next step in pottery, learning techniques such as finishing and glazing.

“You can make the best pot in the world but if you don’t finish it with a good aesthetic, it’s really no good.

“The majority of what I make is functional such as mugs and bowls but it’s also fun to throw big vases and more artistic pieces.”

When furlough ended, John realised engineering wasn’t the career path for him. He didn’t want to move up to a senior position within a consultancy or stay in the same industry at all.

“I didn’t quit my job straight away, because I wasn’t very good at that point. I set up an Etsy page and a few pieces were selling, mostly to family and friends being supportive, but then you would start selling to people you didn’t know and even having sales overseas. You started to believe this could be possible.

“So I quit my job in September last year and decided I would do ceramics full time and give it a year or two. If it doesn’t work out I can cut my losses and go back into engineering. I’m determined that won’t happen though.”

Now selling online and also at the Grassmarket once a month, the issue was where John would work from. With the kiln taking over one room and bags of clay taking over the hall, there was a tiny corridor between rooms.

Add to this a severe lack of storage space and no separation between work and home, he woke up and went to bed surrounded by pots.

“I didn’t need an office – I needed warehouse and workshop space and finding a place of an appropriate size and with the power that I needed to run a much bigger kiln was difficult.

“Everywhere was far too big or expensive. Eventually I came across CoVault but had to be placed on a waiting list initially. I’ve been here for about a month now but already I feel quite settled and have a much better workflow.

“At the moment it’s probably a little too big for me but I’m thinking ahead to the point where I grow into it.

“The whole back half of my space is where I work and where I have my kiln and storage.

“My plans for the remainder of the space are, when I become better known, to invest in some pottery wheels and to run classes.

“The kiln I’ve invested in is enormous so I’d also like to sublet some of the space to another ceramicist who wants to work full time.”

CoVault’s Edinburgh location is in Newbridge, to the west of the city.

“For me it’s perfect because I don’t have to drive through the city centre.

“I would say it’s particularly good for anyone on the western side of Edinburgh, Midlothian and the north side of the Queensferry crossing.

“Having this new space and being able to make future plans now means that I’m at the point where the business is even better than viable. I’m also really enjoy having my flat back.”

covaultworkspace.com