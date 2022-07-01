THE Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new business resilience category for its Glasgow Business Awards, for which The Herald is media partner.
Sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District, the new award will recognise companies and organisations that have shown a proactive approach to safeguarding their operations through resilience planning, ensuring that they can continue to operate when disruption occurs.
This can include cyber-attack response, supply chain disruption, high employee turnover or damage to business premises or equipment – all of which can be highlighted through the new award.
Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Resilience is a great business quality weaved into some of our other categories. This year, however, we felt 2022 was a perfect time to give full recognition to excellent resilience planning and employee engagement which has enabled Glasgow businesses to thrive."
He added: "Shining a light on innovative approaches, use of technology and employee training as a means to strengthen business resilience will be of great value to other organisations within our local business community.”
Alisdair Gunn, Glasgow City Innovation District project director, said: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s Glasgow Business Awards and sponsoring the brand-new Award for Business Resilience."
He also said: "We look forward to seeing the entries and learning how companies have used innovative approaches in their resilience planning.”
Glasgow City Innovation District is a partnership between Glasgow City Council, University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, and Entrepreneurial Scotland.
The Glasgow Business Awards returns for its 24th year with a black-tie ceremony on Thursday October 6, 2022.
Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, the awards recognise businesses and individuals across 17 categories.
Visit www.glasgowbusinessawards.com
