A STRING of top names have joined the line-up of a major Scottish spirits festival spanning ten days.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Harris Gin, Arran Whisky and Douglas Laing are the latest names to join Stirling SpiritFEST.

The SMWS will host the opening night whisky tasting at Stirling Distillery - located just below Stirling Castle – on Friday October 28 as well as attending the Whisky Festival on the October 29.

Douglas Laing, “a proudly independent, family owned Scotch Whisky business in its third generation” will host one of the whisky masterclasses during the festival. Isle of Harris Distillery will be at the Gin Festival on Saturday 5 November 5 with its sugar kelp infused Harris gin.

Stirling SpiritFEST is the annual celebration of Scottish spirits and beyond, running from the 28th October through to the 6th November and will include both gin and whisky festivals on back to back weekends.

The festival will offer more opportunities for spirit workshops and masterclasses and will include a range of drinks-based events at venues across Stirling mid-week including a rum masterclass from Matugga Rum Distillery on November 3.

The Stirling Whisky festival was launched in 2012 and now in its 11th year, will be biggest yet.

There will be a competition for the best dressed stall at both gin and whisky festivals so keep your eyes peeled and vote for your favourite. Lindores Abbey distillery won best stall at the 2021 Stirling Whisky Festival with a beautiful rustic display of their whisky and botanicals.

Finlay Geekie, owner of Wild Thyme Spirits who brought Colonsay gin to last year’s gin festival said: “We had an absolute blast at the event - great venue - well attended - the gin drinkers of Stirling were very generous in their praise for our products and purchased accordingly.

“We sold out of three of the gins we brought along despite thinking we’d over stocked! We would highly recommend this event to both gin consumers and gin producers alike.”

Both events are being held at the beautiful Golden Lion hotel in Stirling City Centre with the rum masterclass and gin tasting and ghost walk held at Stirling Distillery. The Gin and Whisky festivals bring in around £400,000 to Stirling annually with this year expected to be even more as the SpiritFEST spans ten days with events across that time.

The line-up so far includes:

Indi Brands

JG Thompson

Ardnamurichan

Downpour

Fassfern

Ginti

Clydeside

Deanston

Kinrara

Lin Gin

Lussa

Ogilvy

Pentlands Hill

Cockrail

Purist

Pixel

Kilchoman

Lady of The Glen

Wolfburn

Tomintoul

Valentia

Wild Thyme Spirits

Glencadam

Nc'nean

Tullibardine

