By Ian McConnell
PLANS to build more than 900 homes on the site of a former psychiatric hospital in West Lothian, which includes 15 listed buildings with some dating back to the early 1900s, have taken another step forward.
Glasgow-based developer Ambassador Group, owned by David Gaffney, and West Lothian Council have reached agreement on community benefits as part of the conditions of the approved planning permission in principle for the 215-acre Bangour Village Estate.
The agreement ensures the retention and refurbishment of 11 of the existing listed buildings, including a grade A-listed church which will be refurbished and transferred to Historic Churches Scotland.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe
Gordon Coster, managing director of Ambassador’s developments division, said: “These community benefits are essential in establishing the necessary infrastructure and environment we would like to achieve here, bringing circa £150m of investment into the area over the 10-year project.”
A new community retail hub will be created, and a primary school constructed using the site’s original grade A-listed recreation hall.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why did Tory Brexiters think this was a good idea?
No less than 20 per cent of the homes within Bangour Village Estate will be “affordable housing”. The agreement details Ambassador’s intention to deliver a district heating system.
Mr Coster said: “This is a major milestone in bringing our vision for Bangour Village Estate to fruition and shows our commitment to integrating with the local community. We hope it recognises, respects and cherishes the heritage of Bangour in such a way that our reimagining brings this iconic and much-loved site back to life.”
Opened as a psychiatric hospital in 1906, the site was requisitioned by the War Office during the First and Second World Wars. It became a general hospital serving West Lothian from 1948, which closed in 2004. The site has been unused since then.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here