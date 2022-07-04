GLASGOW Chamber of Commerce has issued a final call for entries to the 24th annual Glasgow Business Awards, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland.
Deadline for entries to the 14 competitive categories to the awards, for which The Herald is media partner, is Friday 8th July.
Each category will champion the successes of the city’s business community and celebrate various business characteristics from innovation, communication and international trade to community wealth, resilience and health and wellbeing.
To recognise the efforts and achievements of Glasgow businesses on the road to net zero targets, three of the categories will highlight sustainability including Green Champion, Net Zero Achievement and Sustainable Development.
Individuals will also be crowned through the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Young Business Person of the Year Award.
In addition to these awards, Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by Glasgow Times and voted for by the public, will also be announced alongside the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Award for Lifetime Achievement.
And finally, Royal Bank of Scotland’s Award for Most Outstanding Business will be presented on the night, as the most prestigious accolade, to one of the winners of the competitive categories.
Former winners include Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging, Scottish Leather Group and winner of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Award for Most Outstanding Business, JW Filshill.
Richard Muir, deputy Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Glasgow is a great city with a vibrant business community and it’s a real highlight in our calendar to celebrate innovative, ambitious and resilient businesses at our annual awards.
“The countdown is well and truly on for our live event in October but with just a few days left until the entry deadline, we’d encourage businesses and employers across the city to consider entering and be recognised for their achievements over the past 12 months.”
Judith Cruickshank, Regional Managing Director, Scotland & North of England at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We’re proud to be supporting the Glasgow Business Awards for another year, which champions the successes of the city’s entrepreneurs and business leaders.
“The awards will be an opportunity to shine the spotlight on those who’s hard work and determination continues to put Glasgow on the map as a thriving city of enterprise.”
The Glasgow Business Awards will take place as a black-tie ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday 6 October 2022.
To keep up to date with the latest news on The Glasgow Business Awards, visit www.glasgowbusinessawards.com or search for Glasgow Chamber of Commerce across all social platforms.
