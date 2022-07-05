THERE IS still time to enter the 24th annual Glasgow Business Awards, for which The Herald is media partner.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has issued a last call for entries, with the deadline to apply for one the 14 competitive categories to the awards, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, set at Friday July 8.

Each category will champion the successes of the city’s business community and celebrate various business characteristics from innovation, communication and international trade to community wealth, resilience and health and wellbeing.

To recognise the efforts and achievements of Glasgow businesses on the road to net zero targets, three of the categories will highlight sustainability including Green Champion, Net Zero Achievement and Sustainable Development.

Individuals will also be crowned through the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Young Business Person of the Year Award.

In addition to these awards, Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by Glasgow Times and voted for by the public, will also be announced alongside the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Award for Most Outstanding Business will be presented on the night, as the most prestigious accolade, to one of the winners of the competitive categories.

The awards will take place at a black-tie ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday October 6. Previous winners include Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging and JW Filshill.

Visit: www.glasgowbusinessawards.com