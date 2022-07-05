Fashion chain Quiz has returned to annual profit thanks to recovering demand for party wear, but warned that sales may suffer as the cost of living squeeze tightens.

The group posted underlying pre-tax profits of £788,000 for the year to March 31 against losses of £9.6 million the previous year.

Revenues nearly doubled to £78.4 million from £39.7 million the year before thanks to the end of coronavirus restrictions and less lockdown disruption for stores and concessions.

The firm said turnover for the first three months of the new financial year was 62% higher at £27.3 million and back up to levels seen before the pandemic on a like-for-like basis.

However, it cautioned over the "potential for sales later in the year to be impacted by the effect of the inflationary environment and increases in the cost of living on consumer confidence".

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive, said: "Whilst there are significant levels of uncertainty impacting the consumer right now, we are confident that Quiz is well-positioned to continue to deliver against its strategy and drive long-term, sustainable and profitable growth."

Quiz said it had "marginally" hiked prices in the face of rising costs of garments and shipments.

Results show that trading across its 62 UK stores and five Irish outlets rebounded, with revenues up 250% at £36.8 million, while online sales remained robust, up 24% over the year and 66% up through its website.

In the three months since the year end, to June 30, online sales rose 58.2% and stores saw a 79.1% rise.

Physio platform secures £1.5m to scale up

AN Edinburgh-based company that has developed a self-assessment platform for muscle and joint problems has secured £1.5 million of investment to drive its growth ambitions.

PhysioMedics declared that it will scale up its commercial operations after receiving the mix of growth capital and grant funding, which was led by business angel syndicate Archangels.

​Omega Diagnostics announces preferred bidder for HIV testing kit division

OMEGA Diagnostics has found a buyer for its CD4 business, which manufactures disposable point-of-care tests for people living with HIV.

The company declared yesterday that it had agreed heads of terms with an anonymous selected bidder for the CD4 business, after receiving a number of indicative offers.

