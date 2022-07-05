HUNDREDS of people have signed up to a pioneering trial by the company behind what is claimed to be the "world’s first" app-based broadband technology.
A waiting list to join the three-month no obligation trial is now open, and many have already added their name in hope of testing the ground-breaking tech, which will enable consumers to control their connection to the 1GB, full-fibre service from their mobile phone or tablet device.
The Brillband trial will begin later this year ahead of the full launch of the £35 per month ultra-fast broadband service, which creator and Brillband chief executive Duncan Di Biase says will "change the way people think about broadband".
He said: “The broadband industry standard to this point has been the faster the speed, the higher the price.
“At Brillband we’re doing things differently. It’s one speed – the highest we can offer – at one reasonable price. It’s about fairness, transparency, and simplicity.
“All households are feeling the pinch right now, and by signing up to the Brillband trial and helping us test the technology, they can save more than £100."
Brillband’s test phase will begin across Glasgow and Renfrewshire in July.
Work begins on new private hospital
WORK has started on a £2.5 million cosmetic surgery hospital on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, following the approval of building warrants.
Cosmedicare, owned by healthcare entrepreneur Gill Baird, is developing the 8,500 square foot facility to meet growing demand for clinical services in the west of Scotland.
Redevelopment of key Scottish city centre site imminent
THE long-awaited redevelopment of a key site in Edinburgh is close to being realised, with construction due to start this month.
Aberdeen-based Drum Property Group’s plans for Stead’s Place, near the foot of Leith Walk, were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council in 2021, in what is described by the Aberdeen-based company as a “major regeneration” of the 2.9-acre site which will bring “much-needed investment to this important part of the city".
