THE last few homes have been released for sale at Dalnair, marking the completion of the latest phase of development at the estate, which is located at Drymen near Loch Lomond.

Sited in the shadow of historic Dalnair Castle, which dates from 1884, Castle View comprises six five-bedroom luxury homes, formed around a small cul-de-sac.

Since its purchase by the FM Group in 2016, the castle has been extensively refurbished, and the ten apartments, including the penthouse, have recently sold out.

The detached homes, generously proportioned at just over 3,000 sq ft, come in two different styles - The Oak and The Beech - and are set in extensive private grounds, on the edge of the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Priced from £750,000, each house-style offer impressive open plan living accommodation, five bedrooms, separate home office and several en-suite facilities. It includes a log burner in the lounge, German designer kitchens and Porcelanosa tiling.

The development lies on a tree-lined driveway, also leading to Dalnair Castle, located at the edge of the village of Croftamie.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: "The release of the last few luxury homes provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a truly stunning location, lying in the shadow of the fabulously restored Dalnair Castle.

“Despite its rural parkland setting, on the edge of world-renowned Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Dalnair Estate is highly accessible, and both Glasgow and Stirling can be reached within a mere 25 minutes.”

Food charity says cost of living crisis forcing increased demand

A Scottish charity which began out of necessity to help offer meals to those in need during the height of the pandemic is now facing soaring demand due to the cost of living crisis.

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts, the Edinburgh food charity which has provided more than 1.5 million free meals to those in need in less than two years.

​£215m sale of Glasgow office block hailed as 'standout' of second quarter

DEALS worth £612 million were concluded in the Scottish commercial property market in the second quarter, up 104 per cent on the same period last year, as momentum built up during a strong start to the year continued, new research has found.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging inflation has brought caution to some investors, the report from independent property advisor Lismore states.

