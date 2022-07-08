The crypto market is currently stuck in a contraction phase. But it will, almost assuredly, rebound, and crypto prices will race to new heights.

For the aggressive investor, the wrinkling market and token prices give you an opportunity to stack up the crypto portfolio. But what new cryptocurrencies should you be buying today?

Our crypto researchers and analysis team has foraged the markets and identified the 10 new cryptocurrencies that every crypto investor should be accumulating today. We discuss them below and tell you why they are worth buying in 2022 as well as where and how to buy them.

Top 10 New Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

Here is a quick view of the best new crypto to invest in today. They make it to this list because they have rich fundamentals and a hugely promising future.

They also make it here because they performed exemplarily well during the last crypto market rally. And as the market recovers, we expect them to record unprecedented gains for their individual prices and your crypto portfolio.

ApeCoin (APE) - Overall Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 STEPN (GMT) - Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 The Sandbox (SAND) - Best New Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrency to Buy Today Solana (SOL) - Best New Smart Contract Token to Buy in 2022 Polygon (MATIC) - Best Layer-2 Scaling Token to Buy in 2022 Chainlink (LINK) - Best New Multi-Blockchain Crypto to Buy in 2022 Decentraland (LAND) - Best New Metaverse Token to Buy in 2022 Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Best New Meme Coin to Buy In 2022 Pancakeswap (CAKE) - Best New Decentralised Exchange Token to Buy in 2022 Shen Coin (SHEN) - Best New Algorithmic Stable Coin To Buy in 2022

Detailed Look at the 10 Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022

Here is a detailed analysis of these promising digital assets. We explain why we featured these coins in our list of best new cryptocurrencies to buy today and what the future holds for them.

ApeCoin (APE) - Overall Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

The majority in the crypto community, especially analysts and investors, are hugely bullish about ApeCoin’s future. They are confident the 3-month-old token prices will sustain their current uptrend and race to new heights, fuelled by a recovering crypto market.

This optimism is based on the fact that APE launched during a market squeeze and still reported an uptrend and posted a 500% ROI in three months. The Ape Coin token developers have also committed to enriching the ApeCoin ecosystem and increasing the use cases for APE tokens. The tokens already are the utility tokens for the all-popular BAYC NFTs, the Otherside Metaverse, and there are plans to launch an ApeCoin-focused mainnet.

ApeCoin price prediction is expected to rebound in the next few months and probably rally past $100 by 2025. Its community of followers is also growing fast, sparked by its close association with A-list celebrities and crypto influencers. And all these make APE one of the best new crypto to buy today.

STEPN (GMT) - Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

STEPN is one of the most successful crypto-token hosted on the Solana network. Its creators describe it as a web3 lifestyle app with social-FI and Game-Fi elements. It is revolutionary in that it infuses the play-to-earn concept with the STEPN fitness and wellness app to create the idea of move-to-earn. Here, you buy NFT sneakers, integrate them with the STPN wellness app, and receive free in-game currency - GMT tokens - when you keep fit by jogging, walking, or running.

STEPN is a relatively new token. It launched in August 2021, and by April 2022, its price was up by more than 4000%. Its popularity has soared, and its community of followers grows daily. Such stellar performance and ability to sustain an uptrend while the rest of the market contracts informed our decision to feature it among the best crypto to buy in 2022.

We also feature it here because it has a promising future. GMT’s growing popularity, its attempt to solve a global pandemic, i.e. obesity, and the backing of one of the fastest smart contract platforms - Solana - has the crypto community convinced that GMT is one crypto rally away from exploding.

Decentraland (LAND) - Best New Metaverse Token to Buy in 2022

The metaverse is all the rage right now with virtually all investors and institutions looking to buy a slice of virtual land. Decentraland, being the pioneer virtual world has grabbed much of the metaverse investor’s attention. Its popularity has skyrocketed and investor interest from both individual and institutional investors is at its all-time high.

But these aren’t the only reasons why we include MANA on our list of top new crypto to invest in 2022. Over the next few months, the Metaverse is expected to record exponential growth. These, plus a recovering crypto market, and a heightened fascination with NFTs, are all expected to spark a rally for MANA tokens and fuel its value gain over the longer term.

Both fundamental and technical analysis of Decentraland indicates that MANA tokens prices will recapture the 2021 highs by December 2022 and possibly rally to $20 within the next 5 years.

Solana (SOL) - Best New Smart Contract Token to Buy in 2022

Solana is the fastest-growing smart contract platform. It has only been around for two years and performed exemplarily in the last two bull cycles in 2021. In the year, for instance, SOL token prices rallied by more than 16000% to peak at $260 in November. Such outsized gains and solid fundamentals informed our decision to feature the altcoin on our index of best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

The ongoing market contraction has seen the Ethereum killer shed as much as 80% of its all-time high. Nevertheless, there is a lot of optimism around the coin with the majority of crypto analysts and investors expecting the altcoin prices to rebound and recapture their 2021 highs in the next few months.

Other factors that make Solana top crypto to invest in today include the fast-paced level of development activity taking place on the SOL network. Despite being one of the newest smart contract platforms, SOL has outpaced the likes of Cardano in onboarding dynamic crypto technologies.

Today, Solana is home to some of the most popular meme coins, NFTs, and hosts a growing range of dApps, DeFi, and Web3 apps and programs. These, plus a recovering crypto market are expected to fuel the SOL token’s quick rebound above its 2021 all-time highs and possibly above $1000 by 2025.

Polygon (MATIC) - Best Layer-2 Scaling Token to Buy in 2022

Polygon is a fast-rising layer scaling protocol for the Ethereum network. It seeks to increase Ethereum’s efficiency and scalability by making it possible for developers to come up with the widest range of crypto applications and programs.

Through the use of multiple types of rollup chains, Polygon helps Ethereum live to its true purpose of being the ultimate internet of blockchains. These are the core reasons why we list it among the new cryptocurrencies to buy today.

We also feature Polygon here because it has performed exemplarily well in the past. Plus, it has proven its resilience by rebounding quickly from even the most volatile price crashes. Take, for instance, 2021. MATIC stormed into the year trading at $0.01 but a combination of a rallying crypto market, increased use cases and adoption, partnerships with both on- and off-chain brands, and an expanding community of followers saw the token prices rally by more than 30000%.

The majority of crypto analysts and investors are confident that Polygon prices will mirror the 2021 gains and explode in the next few months. This further affirms why MATIC is one of the best new cryptos to invest in today.

Chainlink (LINK) - Best New Multi-Blockchain Crypto to Buy in 2022

Chainlink is poised to be the next big thing in the crypto industry. It promises to revolutionise the crypto industry, especially the smart contract world by making it possible for developers and brands to create universally connected smart contracts. And it achieves this through the oracle technology that allows for the sharing of data across blockchains - between on- and off-chain data resources.

Much of its use cases will be unlocked gradually alongside a sped-up adoption rate for blockchain technology. This far, Chainlink has proved its sustainability and resilience. It has on-boarded strategic partnerships with leading on- and off-chain brands, and it has performed exemplarily well in the past.

It has also always been quick to rebound after a volatile price dip and has also attracted massive investor interest as well as a community of followers to the project. And all these explain why we feature Chainlink among the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Best New Meme Coin to Buy In 2022

Shiba Inu launched in late 2020 and went on to grab the crypto community’s attention when its value shot up by more than 5 million per cent. Today, it is the second most valuable and one of the most popular meme coins. Its community of followers is growing, it continues to score celebrity endorsements, and it still is a hot topic on social media - especially on Twitter and Reddit.

But these aren’t the only reasons why we feature SHIB on our list of best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. We also include it here because its development team is actively working on increasing demand for SHIB tokens while reducing its supply.

They hope to achieve this by expanding the Shiba ecosystem through the launch of such projects as the Shibaswap decentralized exchange, an NFT marketplace, and a token Launchpad. They have also increased the burn rate for SHIB tokens.

Critics have argued that SHIB cannot burn its way to $0.1. Shiba Inu optimists agree, but add that these factors will help the meme coin recapture the 2021 highs and rally by a couple hundred thousand percentages in the next few years.

The Sandbox (SAND) - Best New Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrency to Buy Today

The Sandbox is one of the most popular and most valuable metaverse projects. It is relatively new seeing that SAND tokens hit the market in August 2020 and have sustained an uptrend ever since. Like most other crypto assets on this list, SAND tokens blew up in 2021, posting a 28000% value gain by the time it peaked in November and growing the number of registered users on the platform past 2 Million. These are some of the reasons why we feature Sandbox among the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Other factors that help SAND make to our list of best new cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022 include its appeal to some of the fastest-rising crypto technologies. It, for instance, seeks to revolutionize the gaming industry by introducing a blockchain-powered play-to-earn niche that appeals to both game developers and players. Here, it infuses NFT technology and hands over the administration of the network to a DAO.

All these are relatively new crypto niches that will most likely continue scaling upwards for the next few years. A recovering crypto market, the onboarding of more investors and gamers, the NFT craze, and further developments on the Sandbox metaverse are all expected to continue fuelling SAND’s value gain in the foreseeable future.

Pancakeswap (CAKE) - Best New Decentralised Exchange Token to Buy in 2022

CAKE, is the native token for the all popular-decentralised exchange - Pancakeswap. It is the largest DEX on the Binance Smart Chain network and one of the most liquid DEXs around. Currently, there is a heightened push for privacy and anonymity from crypto investors, which has been driving crypto investors towards DEXs in drives. And all these have helped the CAKE token ascend to new price heights.

Given its popularity and the fact that it is hosted on one of the most efficient blockchains, trading activity on Pancakeswap has been swelling. These have helped CAKE report exemplary price action in 2021 and are expected to continue fuelling its uptrend.

Moving forward, a recovering crypto market, as well as growing popularity and use cases for the DEX and CAKE tokens, are expected to ignite the altcoin’s rebound. They will also continue fuelling its exponential growth in future. These make CAKE one of the best crypto to invest in during the current dip.

Shen Coin (SHEN) - Best New Algorithmic Stable Coin To Buy in 2022

Shen coin is probably the newest token on this list of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. It is the reserve coin for the algorithmic stablecoin - Djed. It is developed in partnership with COTI and is in the alpha testing stage. For easier understanding, SHEN is to Djed, what the fumbled up LUNA was to UST.

While LUNA may have failed, it revealed an algorithmic stablecoin gap in the crypto industry that needs filling. Cardano hopes to fill this with the ultra-secure and peer-researched/reviewed SHEN coin and the Djed stable. By the time Luna collapsed, it had grown its ICO price by more than 14000%.

Today, the majority of analysts and forecasters are confident that with the backing of the ultra-secure Cardano blockchain, SHEN can replicate similar gains during the next bull run. This has helped it feature on most aggressive crypto investors’ watchlists as the best new crypto to buy in 2022.

How To Buy the Best New Cryptocurrencies in 2022

Today, crypto exchanges and trading platforms have oversimplified the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Right from registration, funding the account, and executing the trade, they are as highly accommodative and user-friendly as possible.

To help you get started with buying any of the new cryptocurrencies we have listed hereinabove, follow this step-by-step guide.

For illustration purposes, we teach how to buy new cryptocurrencies on the all-popular crypto exchanges.

Step 1: Create a crypto trader account

Start by creating a crypto trader account. The process is easy and straightforward and the exchange will only ask for your basic personal information such as name and address, email address, country of residence, income sources, and trading experience.

Step 2: Verify identity

To complete the trader registration process, eToro will demand that you verify your identity. Simply upload a copy of your government-issued identity document, which could be an I.D, passport, or driver’s license.

Step 3: Deposit funds

You then need to fund this trading account. At eToro, the minimum deposit amount is $10 for UK and US residents and available deposit methods include bank transfer, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Skrill Neteller, ACH, and SOFORT.

Step 4: Search for the new cryptocurrency

On the user dashboard, choose to trade cryptocurrencies and use the search menu to find the new cryptocurrency to buy. You could also look it up from the crypto exchange’s list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Step 5: Buy the new cryptocurrency

After identifying the new cryptocurrency, choose the buy option and a trading menu will pop up. Use it to customize the trade by entering the number of cryptos you wish to buy or the amount of fiat cash you wish to spend on the trade. Then hit the “Open Trade” button to execute the trade.

Where to Buy Best New Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that there currently are 500+ crypto exchanges in the world today.

How do you go about your search for the best crypto exchange?

Well, we recommend that you consider such factors as the crypto trading platform’s liquidity, the number of supported virtual assets and crypto pairs, reliability, ease of use, and supported payment options.

If you are just getting started, we recommend you register a trader account with any of the following crypto trading platforms:

eToro - Best for beginners because of its user-friendly trading platform, affordable deposit/trading minimums, and transparent trading fees.

Best for beginners because of its user-friendly trading platform, affordable deposit/trading minimums, and transparent trading fees. Coinbase - Best for instant trading, deep liquidity, and user-friendly trading interface.

Best for instant trading, deep liquidity, and user-friendly trading interface. Binance - Best for low transaction fees, deep liquidity, accessibility, and support for the widest range of digital assets and crypto pairs.

Conclusion - Best New Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

That’s it. There goes everything you need to know about the best new cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022.

Here, we have provided you with a list of what we consider the top 10 new crypto to invest in today and reasons why we believe they are worth buying. We also look at the process of buying these cryptocurrencies on the top exchange - and even provide you with a list of three top crypto trading platforms.

To start your crypto investing journey, follow the step-by-step guide we have provided hereinabove. We would also advise you to consider investing in a reliable hardware wallet.

Frequently Asked Questions About Best New Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

What is the best new crypto to buy in 2022?

In this crypto investing guide, we have provided you with a list of what we consider the 10 best cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022. Pick one and start investing today.

Where to buy new cryptocurrencies today?

The crypto industry isn’t short of highly reliable and massively liquid crypto exchanges where you can buy all these new cryptocurrencies. Some of our top preferences, however, include eToro, Binance, and Coinbase.

How do I identify the best new cryptocurrency to invest in 2022?

It is simple, look at such factors as its past price action, community of followers and endorsements, partnerships with on- and off-chain brands - especially venture capitalists, the level of development activity on the network, community of supporters on social media, and its tokenomics.

Which new coins will explode in 2022?

In this crypto investing guide, we have provided you with a list of what we consider the 10 most promising cryptocurrencies. These have the highest likelihood of blowing up and setting new all-time highs during the next crypto rally.

