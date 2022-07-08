Planning to buy undervalued crypto assets? Want to stay ahead of the best undervalued crypto trends? We’ve made it easy with our complete guide to the top 10 most undervalued cryptos to buy for 2022.

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are foundational technologies with the potential to upend the social, economic and political structures in the world. But neither has had its potential fully exploited. Blockchains are massively underutilized and their associated cryptocurrencies grossly undervalued.

To the witty and future-focused investor, this presents a time to buy the most undervalued crypto and wait for their value and your portfolio to grow exponentially.

But what are the most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022? Additionally, just how high can their prices reach in the foreseeable future?

We scoured the crypto markets and settled on 10 vastly undervalued crypto with a massive potential for upside growth.

10 Most Undervalued Cryptocurrencies for 2022

Here is a summarized list of what we consider the top 10 most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC) - Overall Most Undervalued Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022 Ethereum (ETH) - Best Undervalued Crypto with Massive Upside Potential Solana (SOL) - Most Undervalued Smart Contract Platform Cardano (ADA) - Most Undervalued Crypto to Buy as A Beginner Uniswap (UNI) - Most Undervalued Decentralised Exchange Cosmos (ATOM) - Most Undervalued Crypto for Blockchain Interoperability Aave (AAVE) - Most Undervalued DeFi Token Ripple (XRP) - Best Undervalued Crypto for Speculative Investing Decentraland (MANA) - Most Undervalued Metaverse Cryptocurrency Polygon (MATIC) - Best Undervalued Ethereum Scalability Token

A Closer Look at the Most Undervalued Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

When foraging the crypto markets for the most undervalued crypto to buy, we look at three critical key features. First, we looked at the need for the service a blockchain proposes to offer the world.

Secondly, we examined how well both the crypto and the blockchain technology have received from the crypto community and the world a large. Lastly, we examined its tokenomics and market cap to assess just how high its prices can grow in future.

Here is a detailed analysis of the top 10 most undervalued cryptos to buy in 2022:

Bitcoin (BTC) - Overall Most Undervalued Cryptocurrency in 2022

The first most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022 is Bitcoin. With a market cap of $500+ Billion ($1.3 Trillion at its peak), Bitcoin may be the most valuable cryptocurrency. But it still is one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies. And we only say that it is undervalued because it is yet to live to its full potential. Originally designed to replace the fiat currency, Bitcoin is yet to live to this purpose.

For instance, in the fast-paced ecommerce industry, only a handful - mostly low-level stores - process Bitcoin payments. Additionally, of the 200+ countries and territories available in the world, only two recognize BCTC as a legal tender. It was expected to disrupt the banking industry starting with the cross-border payments niche. But this is yet to happen because the majority of individuals and even some of the banking industry players have only taken it up as a speculative investment asset.

In the next few years, and as Bitcoin and blockchain technology’s adoption gains momentum, BTC’s value is expected to shoot through the roof. By 2030, for instance, a solid number of crypto analysts and fintech professionals led by Cathie Wood - the founder and CEO of Ark Invest - expect Bitcoin price prediction to rally above $1 Million.

Ethereum (ETH) - Best Undervalued Crypto With Massive Upside Potential

The second most undervalued crypto to invest in now is Ethereum. It has been consistently voted the most promising cryptocurrency. It is home to most crypto innovations and has on so many occasions been referred to as the internet of blockchains. The majority of the most disruptive crypto technologies were created and are domiciled on the Ethereum blockchain.

The network is thus the de facto home of DeFi, dApps, NFTs, meme currencies, metaverse, Web3, and smart contract applications. Not forgetting that different crypto developers have committed to improving the Ethereum network’s effectiveness through the upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 as well as the launch of Layer-2 scaling solutions.

We believe Ethereum is one of the most undervalued cryptos to buy today because it is yet to exploit much of this value. We are confident that when all these niches eventually explode, they will help catapult ETH token prices to unimaginable heights.

They have already made Ethereum the most useful blockchain. And moving forward, the majority in the crypto community believe that the exploding use cases and rising demand for ETH tokens will help Ethereum surpass Bitcoin as the most valuable cryptocurrency.

Solana (SOL) - Most Undervalued Smart Contract Platform

Another undervalued crypto asset to watch this year is Solana. It is the fastest-growing smart contract ecosystem. In the two years that Solana has been around, it has achieved more than most of its predecessors. It, for instance, incorporated the smart contract functionality before Cardano - which has been around since 2017.

Solana has been fast in incorporating emerging crypto technologies. But while it has grown its value exponentially in the two years, we feature it among the best undervalued crypto to buy in 2022 because the value gained from SOL tokens is not commensurate with its perceived value.

Solana has integrated the smart contract functionality and is home to several DeFi, dApps, and Web3 applications. It also hosts highly successful meme currencies and a host of the massively promising metaverse.

As is the case with Ethereum, the explosion of these emerging technologies on Solana is expected to catapult SOL token prices and the network’s market cap to unprecedented heights. Some optimists are confident that SOL token prices could reach and potentially break above $1,000 by 2025 before racing past $10,000 in the next 10 years.

Cardano (ADA) -Most Undervalued Crypto To Buy As A Beginner

Selling below 50 cents, Cardano is one of the lowest-priced cryptocurrencies on this list. But this isn’t the only reason why we include it on our list of most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. Like Solana and Ethereum, Cardano is yet to fully exploit its potential.

Launched in 2017, the ultra-secure blockchain network only integrated the smart contract feature in late 2021. Unlike its competition - Ethereum and Solana - Cardano is yet to fully integrate such emerging technologies as DeFi, dApps, Web3 apps, meme currencies, NFTs, and the Metaverse on to its platform.

Yet, Cardano still managed to grow its market cap to around $95 Billion - making it one of the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. This is testament to its massive potential and there is no telling just how high ADA token prices and the network’s market cap will get when Cardano eventually rolls out all these technologies. By 2025, most optimists are confident that ADA token prices will break above $25 and hit $100 by the turn of the decade.

Uniswap (UNI) - Most Undervalued Decentralized Exchange

Uniswap is the largest and most valuable decentralised exchange. According to DeFi pulse, Uniswap is the second-largest DeFi protocol with more than $7 Billion in total value locked. The number of registered users and trading volumes on the Uniswap decentralised exchange have been on an uptrend over the last few months. This, plus the growing privacy concerns among crypto investors and traders are some of the reasons why we rank Uniswap among the most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022.

Moving forward, government interference in the crypto space and the growing need for privacy are expected to continue driving user numbers and trading volumes on Uniswap DEX up. At the time of writing, DEX is already integrated into more than 300 dApps and DeFi protocols.

Moving forward, the onboarding of more users, further integrations, and growing privacy concerns will drive up the demand for UNI tokens and the platform’s market cap. By 2025, UNI token prices are expected to reach $50 and rise above $200 by the turn of the decade.

Cosmos (ATOM) - Most Undervalued Crypto for Blockchain Interoperability

Every crypto analyst and future-focused investor understands that the future of crypto and blockchain technology is in interoperability. That the adoption of Blockchain and crypto technology will only pick pace after blockchain interoperability is achieved. And at the forefront of driving this interoperability agenda is Cosmos with its revolutionary Interblockchain Communication Protocol (ICP).

The level of growth that interoperability promises the COSMOS ecosystem is the primary reason why we consider ATOM one of the most undervalued crypto to buy today. And in addition to the interoperable crypto-verse, Cosmos runs a modular framework that demystifies the blockchain ecosystem for developers and users - further increasing ATOM’s appeal and demand among crypto traders.

By December 2025, the most optimistic crypto analysts expect ATOM tokens to have broken above $500 before rallying past $1500 in the next 10 years.

Aave (AAVE) - Most Undervalued DeFi Token

Another undervalued crypto worth buying in 2022 is Aave. Aave is one of the largest DeFi ecosystems with more than $7 Billion in total value locked. It promises to be the future of banking and investing, effectively disrupting the conventional banking industry. Here, crypto traders and investors can save and earn higher than average interest rates on saved crypto. You could also borrow against their locked savings.

We feature it among the best undervalued crypto to buy today because of the impact this highly disruptive technology has on AAVE token prices and the Aave ecosystem. As falling banking rates, rising inflation, political instability, and a deteriorating economy push more individuals towards the DeFi ecosystem, we expect Aave to grow its total value locked and a number of users.

These will have the net effect of catapulting AAVE token prices to unimaginable heights over the next few years. By 2025, analysts are optimistic that AAVE token prices can rally and reach $800, before racing further and storming into the next decade selling above $2500.

Ripple (XRP) - Best Undervalued Crypto for Speculative Investing

Ripple is arguably one of the most innovative and massively disruptive crypto technologies around. It proposes to disrupt the banking industry - especially the cross-border payments niche by replacing the SWIFT payment system used by banks today.

Dozens of banks in different countries have already taken it up. It also posted excellent price action in the periods leading to 2018. All of these say that XRP is a massively potent crypto with a hugely promising future and that is why we include it on our index of the most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022.

Ripple’s further uptrend has been limited by the ongoing SEC case against Ripple labs. We, therefore, consider Ripple the best undervalued crypto for speculative investing because as soon as the court rules in favor of Ripple Labs, XRP token prices will skyrocket. If the verdict goes Ripple Lab’s way, the most optimistic analysts expect XRP token prices to rally to $5 by 2025 and past $15 by the turn of the decade.

Decentraland (MANA) - Most Undervalued Metaverse Cryptocurrency

Decentraland is the oldest and by far the most popular metaverse project. It started in 2017 and by the end of 2021, it had more than 800K registered users with 300K monthly active users. During this period, MANA token prices reported an ROI of more than 25000% (at their peak).

Moving forward, the Decentraland metaverse is expected to onboard different technologies and partnerships that expand both its ecosystem and token prices exponentially. It has already incorporated blockchain gaming via the play-to-earn model, integrated NFT technology, DeFi, and dApps. These are all expected to help expand the Decentraland metaverse in the foreseeable future.

We feature Decentraland among the most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022 after examining MANA’s recent price action and the promise that the integration of these features has its future price and market cap. Moving forward, optimistic forecasters expect MANA token prices to reach $10 by 2025 and race to $40 by 2030.

Polygon (MATIC) - Best Undervalued Ethereum Scalability Token

Polygon is by far the most successful and one of the most promising layer-2 scaling solutions on the Ethereum network. Much of the headway in the Ethereum scaling niches was particularly made possible by Polygon’s ability to infuse all the different types of rollup chains and other types of infra required by developers. Polygon makes Ethereum as fast and scalable as its competitors.

Such effectiveness leads our analysts to believe that as more developers build on the network and the Ethereum ecosystem onboards more crypto technologies, MATIC token prices will skyrocket and reach unimaginable heights. Note also that Ethereum is on the verge of welcoming the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The move is expected to draw investors back to Ethereum, most of whom will end up using the Polygon L2 scaling solution.

Polygon is, therefore, full of promise and this is the primary reason why we believe it to be among the best undervalued crypto. In the next few years, and as the adoption of blockchain technology gathers pace, we expect Polygon to be one of the most sought-after L2 scaling solutions. This will spur the demand for MATIC tokens, effectively pushing their price past $20 by 2025 and well above $100 by 2030.

How to Find Undervalued Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

There are a few pointers that you can use to determine whether a cryptocurrency is trading way below its ‘true’ or ‘perceived’ value.

Let us find the five most common ways to find undervalued cryptos:

Check its market cap and tokenomics

Confirm that your preferred undervalued coin has a healthy market cap and does not maintain inflationary tokenomics.

Note that an inflationary maximum token supply will lead to the suppression of prices - especially if there aren’t enough use cases for the tokens.

Check its development team

Only invest in what you believe to be undervalued crypto if you are confident in its development team. For example, many Ethereum investors have a lot of confidence in Vitalik.

They even helped push ETH token prices up a couple of hundred dollars way before meaningful developments launched on this ecosystem.

Just as numerous others believed in Satoshi Nakamoto and helped BTC rally to $20,000 way before it was taken up as a payment method by key brands or as an asset by institutional investors.

Check its price history

Check the cryptocurrency’s past price action, especially its reaction to different price rallies and factors informing the rally in the first instance.

Did it rally when the market rallied or as a result of positive blockchain network news and dip after a crash or devastating blockchain news?

Were these gains and dips commensurate with the rest of the market and Bitcoin? Avoid coins whose only or significant value gains were a result of influencer or celebrity endorsement hype.

Check if it solves a real and urgent problem

Confirm that the undervalued coin solves a real and urgent world problem. Bitcoin, for instance, seeks to fix the ills of the fiat currency, Ethereum provides a smart contract platform for trustless transactions, and Cosmos solves the blockchain interoperability problem.

Check its backers and partners

Only invest in coins with a solid team of backers. Venture capitalists conduct extensive research before investing in a coin. So do most big off-chain brands looking to cross over to cryptoverse. Only invest in undervalued coins with a solid team of backers and partners.

Where to Buy the Most Undervalued Crypto in 2022?

All the undervalued cryptocurrencies we have listed in the above guide are massively popular. They have thus been listed with virtually all the most popular crypto trading platforms and exchanges around.

If you are just getting started with crypto investing, we recommend buying the most undervalued crypto from any of these crypto exchanges:

eToro - The most beginner-friendly trading platform. Maintains a user-friendly trading platform, and transparent fee structure, and also integrates social and copy trading tools.

The most beginner-friendly trading platform. Maintains a user-friendly trading platform, and transparent fee structure, and also integrates social and copy trading tools. Coinbase - Coinbase if bets for buying crypto instantly. It too maintains a user-friendly trading platform and is deeply liquid.

Coinbase if bets for buying crypto instantly. It too maintains a user-friendly trading platform and is deeply liquid. Binance - Best for ultra-low crypto trading fees. Binance maintains the lower and heavily discounted crypto trading fees, is deeply liquid, and insures client digital assets.

How to Buy the Most Undervalued Cryptocurrencies

eToro is one of the best places to buy top crypto assets for beginners. The process of buying crypto here is straightforward, the exchange is adequately liquid, maintains affordable deposit/trading limits, and is also transparent with the trading fees.

Here is the step-by-step guide to buying any of the most undervalued cryptos on eToro.

Step 1: Register a crypto trader account

Open the official eToro website and hit the “Join Now” icon to begin the registration process. Here, the broker will also ask for such personal details as your name and email address, phone number and country of residence, as well as income sources and trading experience.

Step 2: Verify your identity

eToro is a multi-regulated exchange and will, therefore, ask you to verify your identity. Simply upload a copy of your I.D, passport, or driver’s license.

Note: You will receive an email notification once the identity has been verified.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Log in to your eToro crypto trader account and hit the “Deposit” button on the user dashboard. A funding menu will pop up indicating all the payment options available to you - based on your country of residence. Choose one and follow the prompts to complete the deposit.

Step 4: Search for the undervalued crypto

Still on the user dashboard, hit the “Discover” button. Use the search option to find the most undervalued crypto you have already identified.

Step 5: Buy undervalued crypto

Press the “Buy” option and a trading tab will pop up. Use it to customize the trade by entering the number of cryptos you wish to buy or the amount of cash you wish to spend on that trade. Hit the “Open Trade” button to complete the purchase.

Note: The private keys for the undervalue crypto you just bought will be delivered to your exchange-based wallet. From here, you can move them to the free and non-custodial eToro mobile wallet app for onward transfer to third-party exchanges and hardware wallets.

Conclusion: Most Undervalued Crypto to Buy in 2022

In the above guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about the most undervalued crypto to buy in 2022.

We started by highlighting the 10 best undervalued cryptos to buy. We also explained why each makes it to this list as well as what they all will most likely be worth in the medium-to-long term. The guide then looked into what an undervalued coin refers to and discussed what to look for when determining if a coin is undervalued.

We concluded by providing you a step-by-step guide on how to start buying these undervalued cryptocurrencies on eToro. Go through this list again, identify the crypto you wish to invest in, and then follow this buy guide to acquire some on eToro.

Frequently Asked Questions on Most Undervalued Crypto to Buy Today

Which is the most undervalued crypto in 2022?

In the above guide, we have discussed 10 of what we believe to be the most undervalued crypto in 2022. Pick one, that you are confident has a sustainable and highly successful future, and start investing today.

How to know if a cryptocurrency is undervalued?

Look at such factors as its tokenomics, check the factors driving its prices up, check if its blockchain solves a real and urgent world problem, and its team of developers and backers/partners.

Which crypto will explode in 2022?

No one can tell what crypto will explode in 2022. However, given Bitcoin’s influence over the rest of the market, it would be the first to start rebounding.

Which crypto should I buy in 2022?

Any of the 10 most undervalued cryptocurrencies we have discussed above are worth buying in 2022. Analyze them all and invest in the one you believe has the brightest future and highest perceived value.

