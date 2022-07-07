By Scott Wright

FORMER Skyscanner executive Mark Logan has been appointed as Scotland’s first-ever chief entrepreneur.

The role was created as one of the key commitments in Scotland’s national strategy for economic transformation, published in March, and will seek to ensure entrepreneurship is embedded in the Scottish economy, while strengthening partnerships between industry and investors.

Mr Logan, who previously won plaudits for his recommendations on how to strengthen the Scottish tech ecosystem, is expected to be in post for an initial term of two years. He will act as a senior advisor to the Start-up Nation Programme, which was established to deliver the NSET recommendations on entrepreneurship and the remaining recommendations of the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review.

The chief entrepreneur, who will advise ministers on an entrepreneurial first approach within the public, will also support the work of the forthcoming Stewart Review of women in enterprise.

Mr Logan, a former chief operating officer of flight comparison site Skyscanner, was appointed “following consideration of evidence on a list of acclaimed professionals with a proven entrepreneurial background”.

He said: “I am looking forward to building upon my existing role with the Scottish Government, working in partnership with our business community to boost entrepreneurialism across the economy.

“There are so many innovative, creative enterprises across Scotland, and part of the task ahead is to provide the best possible environment in which they can thrive. A still greater opportunity is to free the untapped entrepreneurial potential of our people, and to ensure that every citizen has equal access to that opportunity.”

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “The appointment of a chief entrepreneur will ensure entrepreneurship is instilled within the Scottish Government and future policy making.

“Mark Logan will be a brilliant asset to the Scottish Government, we’ve already drawn on his expertise in developing the STER report and enhancing Scotland’s tech credentials. Now we are ready to take this to the next level and ensure entrepreneurial thinking and skillsets are enshrined in the curriculum and across the public, private and social enterprise sectors.

“As we look beyond the pandemic we must be ready to seize the economic opportunities that come with achieving net-zero and becoming a fairer country. The National Strategy for Economic Transformation is clear – embedding an entrepreneurial mind set across the economy will be key to achieving our economic goals and I look forward to working closely with Mark on this.”