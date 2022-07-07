A SCOTTISH renewable power company has moved to expand in the United States with the acquisition of solar development pipeline.
Renewco Power said the 1.5GW pipeline of early-stage utility-scale solar projects is also alongside 500MW of battery storage projects from Beaufort Rosemary, an experienced Virginia-based developer.
The Edinburgh-headquartered firm said that as part of the deal it is also forming a partnership with Beaufort Rosemary to jointly develop more sites, with the goal to bring 3GW of solar and storage projects to the “ready to build” stage within five years.
The firm said the venture will focus on states in the south east and midwest of the US where there is "a lower penetration of renewables and which have new ambitious clean energy generation goals".
READ MORE: Pipeline Technique Stanley Black & Decker deal
Renewco’s move to the US is being supported by a further funding commitment of £24 million from Corran Capital, a clean energy and sustainability investor, which raised the capital from SSE plc. It brings Renewco’s total funding commitments to £48m just nine months from formation.
Gavin McCallum, Renewco chief executive, said: “I am excited to be working in partnership with such an experienced and established developer as Beaufort Rosemary.
“Their founder and CEO, Kevin Casey, and I worked together in the US power sector in the early 2000s and I have every confidence in our joint ability to create a large and growing pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US.
“Additionally, this investment is a significant milestone for the business and testament to the confidence our backers have in the Renewco team to execute our plan of accelerating the development of clean energy projects across Europe and the US."
Mr Casey said: “With Renewco’s financial backing and significant development expertise, our projects can now be accelerated and the pipeline expanded."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here