Rapidly-expanding dental group Clyde Munro has teamed up with a major US equipment manufacturer to launch a new clinic and digital training academy in Perth.

The £1 million project is being spearheaded by Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro and Dentsply Sirona, a world leader in the manufacture and development of hi-tech dental products. The clinic and academcy will be based in a three-storey B-Listed building built for the British Linen Bank in the 19th century that has been occupied in recent years by a legal firm’s property shop.