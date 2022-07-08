Rapidly-expanding dental group Clyde Munro has teamed up with a major US equipment manufacturer to launch a new clinic and digital training academy in Perth.

The £1 million project is being spearheaded by Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro and Dentsply Sirona, a world leader in the manufacture and development of hi-tech dental products. The clinic and academcy will be based in a three-storey B-Listed building built for the British Linen Bank in the 19th century that has been occupied in recent years by a legal firm’s property shop.

The investment includes the creation of the UK’s first SureSmile Studio, which uses clear-aligner products developed by Dentsply Sirona as an alternative to traditional braces. Fiona Wood, chief operating officer at Clyde Munro, said this will help meet rising demand for cosmetic treatments among adults.

READ MORE: Fresh cash injection to fuel further dental expansion

“Perth will be the first SureSmile Studio and Dentsply Sirona centre in Scotland and the innovative stand-alone training academy will provide dentists from across Scotland with access to the latest digital technology, which is transforming the industry, and the range of innovative treatments being offered to our clients," she said, adding that the SureSmile flagship will be "the first of many in the UK".

Set up in 2015 by Jim Hall, Clyde Munro has grown from seven to more than 60 practices across Scotland. Its portfolio includes Dental Care Perth, which was acquired last year.

The group received £25m in financial backing earlier this year from wealth management firm Investec to continue its expansion across Scotland.

 