The concept of Edinburgh-based business “egg” was hatched from a popular female-led Facebook group back in 2017. It began with humble intentions – to be a platform to share trusted recommendations, anything from a good hairdresser, tradesman, or to find out the best new restaurants. The group quickly grew and soon boasted more than 5,000 members.

Appetite was most certainly present for a community group (mostly made up of female members) like egg, where residents could share and converse on all things Edinburgh-related.

Five years on, egg is now described as Scotland’s largest online and offline platform for women after having amassed a community of more than 65,000.

Despite still retaining a strong online presence, it’s the company’s latest bricks-and-mortar venture that has attracted a new following for the group.

Picture: Julie Howden

Walking around egg & co (a new sister arm to the egg online platform), even on a Tuesday afternoon the place is drawing in crowds of all ages. Based on George Street, egg & co is a space hosting (mostly) female-led retail brands, regular events such as yoga, prosecco and painting, and networking sessions.

During a few hours spent in egg & co, the footfall is consistent and the demographic diverse – lots of trendy young women and men, couples, groups of friends, solo shoppers, tourists, prams, dogs … it seems to cater to most. The atmosphere is relaxed with recognisable upbeats hits playing on speakers and vendors chatting to consumers about their offerings.

It’s a bit of a shock, then, to be told that egg & co is having to move out of its George Street location. “The landlord has sold the building,” explains director Kylie Reid, as she sits down after a photo op in front of the venue. “It’s a shame because we’re just getting busier and busier, but we are planning on securing another location very soon, hopefully on George Street again.”

Egg & co opened its doors in January 2022. The 7,000 sq ft space hosts many notable and up-and-coming Scottish independent brands. From vintage clothes and furniture to jewellery and books, the retail venue offers many “little shops within a shop”.

“We have different demographics coming in all the time,” Reid, 48, says. “Collectively we wanted to have brands here that attract as many types of people as possible. If you think about the combined reach of all these businesses, it really helps push the message out that we’re here. The egg demographic was ages 30-50, and now here at egg & co it feels 20+, which is great.

“TikTok has helped – we’ve had a big focus on that. When people come in and I ask how they have heard about us, I think everyone I’ve ever asked has said TikTok.”

Among the female-led Scottish brands present in the space are: Rare Birds Books, the Tartan Blanket Company, Snag Tights, Fruit Salad Flowers, Beira, Frame Room and Logs Mirrors. It’s this sense of community and support that drives Reid to be ambitious when it comes to the future prospects of egg & co.

“For me, I’ve always loved bringing people together, even just socially,” she says. “Knowing people [vendors] are leaving here with a sense of purpose, some even completely changing their career and realising they are on the right path is just so lovely.

“All these women,” she adds, gesturing around the brightly lit open-plan space, “work on their own, but when we have team meetings, I think it helps encourage them and it’s so great to be able to bounce ideas off of each other.

“People have also been really encouraging. I need support too – I came in here not fully knowing what I was going to do with the place, and the support I’ve received from everyone involved here has powered me through. It’s a lovely little community. People come in and feel a sense that it’s a great place to hang out.

“This project has been the biggest source of revenue for the business over the past few months – everyone pays to be part of it – and then we have sponsorship from partners who have helped support us financially.”

Coulters estate agency has been egg’s main sponsor since the outset. Reid, who employs five members of staff, highlights the importance of sponsorship support, especially when pitted against Edinburgh’s “extortionate” retail rates.

Yet after finally securing a location after two years of “getting nowhere with landlords”, Reid admits it was a risky time to test out the egg & co concept.

In January, many surrounding stores were moving out of premises, with a great proportion relocating business to Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

“January was probably the worst time for trading. We moved in when people were moving out and I did stop and think: ‘What are we doing?’,” Reid reflects.

“I believe the opening of egg & co represents the changing face of our high street which is shifting to offering experiences alongside retail.”

Reid, who is originally from Glasgow but now lives in North Berwick, is quick to point out she has no regrets.

“When we launched egg & co one of the nicest things was that people began approaching me. It’s definitely elevated the brand from being just a Facebook group to a revival of the business, changing the face of the high street and hopefully creating a pattern of other female-led businesses doing the same.

“But the reality is there is still such a tiny per cent of female-led businesses that are successful. I feel really responsible to the women who do rent the space.

“I’m conscious now that I want to keep the momentum going and maybe buy a permanent space – that would be the dream, but obviously I will need a bit more cash,” she says smiling.

The egg & co retail space has helped Reid reach a wider audience and she now hopes people – and landlords – will take the business more seriously.

After announcing it was leaving its George Street space on social media, the group received widespread messages of support from visitors who were sad to hear of the move but excited to see where the next egg & co space will be.

Reid says: “The dream for me is definitely to have a home that we own in Edinburgh. But I would also love to launch in Glasgow, and from there I think my focus would be to make egg a platform known and used by women not just in Scotland but the whole of the UK.”

www.weareegg.co.uk