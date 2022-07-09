A FAMILY who put their "heart and soul' into building an estate and golf course over 100 years have sold the popular holiday site.

Operator Pure Leisure Group purchased Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course for an undisclosed amount, agent Colliers said.

The estate in Kenmore, Perthshire, has been under the ownership of the Menzies family for a century, "so is truly entering a new era", said the agent.

It sits on the banks of Loch Tay, and has holiday home rental and ownership, including static caravans, holiday lodges, and a collection of 19th century cottages. There is also an on-site golf course, bar, restaurant, delicatessen, and shop.

John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “It was simply an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Robin and his predecessors have created an impressive destination. The large and loyal customer base is a testament to the hard work of Robin and the staff at Mains.”

Robin Menzies said: “We as a family have put our heart and soul into making the estate the best it can be and are very proud of creating thousands of quality customer experiences over the years. Pure Leisure are the ideal custodian of the estate and will bring both experience and fresh ideas to taking the estate forward.”

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers, said: “It’s been a pleasure to deal with such a knowledgeable and experienced acquisition team, who were bowled over by the quality of the estate, as well as the exciting expansion prospects going forward.

"The estate has been in the family for 100 years and therefore it was crucial that we found an appropriate buyer. We’re totally confident that Pure Leisure’s arrival will be nothing but good news for customers, staff and indeed the area.”

Pure Leisure Group said it intends to continue the development work on the park that has already started, which includes the addition of further lodges plus some new holiday accommodation.

