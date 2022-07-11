A HOMES and community hub plan has been unveiled for a former bowling club.

Glasgow-based Noah Developments has lodged a planning application with Glasgow City Council for the former Mount Florida Bowling Club.

The application involves the redevelopment of the site, owned by Noah, to provide “multi-purpose landscaped community open space, a re-modelled community hub” in the upgraded pavilion building and a residential development of 32 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

It said ownership of the proposed community facilities, occupying 50% of the overall site, will be gifted to a local community group so “allowing it a real opportunity to shape, own and control a significant asset for the benefit of the Mount Florida community and thereby avoid an uncertain future for the whole site”.

The former bowling club pavilion building will provide a flexible, multi-purpose space that will be made available to the local community. It will be capable of accommodating a range of proposed community uses, such as parents and toddlers’ groups, games nights, keep fit classes, educational events, craft groups and café space, the developer said.

How the homes might look.

The facility will be set in extensive community open space, which will be highly accessible from the surrounding residential areas, and which can be used and adapted for a variety of uses such as yoga, active outdoor play, informal sports, relaxation areas, children’s play areas and community gardens.

The proposals submitted seek a “measured balance of a limited quality residential development together with a guaranteed community facility and open space provision”. Noah said it "remains committed to ongoing community discussion during the planning process".

A spokesperson for Noah Developments said: “We are delighted to have submitted this planning application, which will see the redevelopment of the site, with half of it gifted at no cost to the local community and the current pavilion building upgraded to a new community hub, which can be used for a variety of local uses.

"The community will for the first time have direct ownership of these assets. We will continue to engage with the local community as we have done throughout the whole consultation process.”

George Square revamp: new images show how heart of city could look

A TREE-LINED civic square in the heart of the city with a cafe culture vibe could be the future look for Glasgow's George Square.

New images have been revealed today which show just how George Square could take shape and are based on the views of people around the city.

​Agenda: Transforming Scotland’s construction industry

THE construction industry is a vital, and sometimes overlooked part of Scotland’s economy.

It contributes six per cent to Scottish GDP and employs six per cent of our workforce, which puts its economic contribution just behind financial and insurance services, but ahead of IT and communications and is three times greater than those of agriculture, forestry and food.

​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇