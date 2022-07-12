Graham Construction of Northern Ireland, whose major Scottish projects include the Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow, has posted an increase in revenues and profits despite market disruption and rising inflationary pressures.
The contractor said it made a pre-tax profit of £19 million for the year to the end of March, a 54 per cent increase on the previous 12 months. This was on an 18% rise in revenues which came in at £948m.
The privately-owned group, which has offices in Glasgow and the east of Scotland, operates across five divisions – building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management, and investment projects. All were profitable throughout the year.
The group had also a secured work pipeline of £1.9 billion by the end of the year after expanding its portfolio of major projects and earning selection to a number of leading national frameworks. Chief executive Andrew Bill said this was the result of Graham’s disciplined approach to winning new contracts and continued cultivation of existing client relationships.
“Graham is pleased with these latest published accounts, which demonstrate our commitment to strong and sustainable financial growth in the face of considerable economic challenges for the construction industry and wider society,” he said.
“We have adopted a pragmatic, sensible and selective approach to winning work, coupled with a focus on risk management.
The group has 17 offices across the UK and Ireland employing approximately 2,200 people. Other major projects in Scotland include the new Renfrew Riverside Bridge and the Baird and Anchor hospitals in Aberdeen.
Site preparation on the latter, located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, began in November 2020 and covers construction of the new 5,500sq metre Anchor cancer centre and the 26,000sq metre Baird Family Hospital.
