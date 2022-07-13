Plans have been lodged for a new hotel in a conservation area of Glasgow city centre at the site of a mid-19th century former warehouse.

Riverfront Property Limited Partnership wants to build 11-storey 174-room hotel on Oswald Street, close to the Broomielaw area of the city.

The four-storey building dates from around 1844 and was placed on that 'at risk' register in 2013. It has been vacant for more than 20 years and was last used as a health club.

The site is within the Glasgow Central Conservation Area and close to significant listed buildings including the Category A-listed Clydeport Navigation Trust building.

The developers are seeking planning permission and conservation area consent to demolish the warehouse.

The Broomielaw Quay was gradually extended in 1814 and again in 1831. By this time all of the streets leading north had been laid out, except James Watt Street.

Originally occupied by houses, they were soon replaced by warehouses, mostly for grain and tea and many were later converted to be used as tobacco and whisky bonds.

By the early 20th Century the Broomielaw quayside was intensively used with activity from passenger paddle steamers, as well as import and export of goods and produce, using the Clyde navigation for trade and for recreation and leisure.

The architectural character of the area comprises a mixture of warehouses, terraces, squares, civic buildings, bridges, and churches and very few structures pre-dating the late 18th Century survive.

(artist's impression of new hotel)

In order to comply with heritage legislation, the developers must demonstrate that the hotel contributes or preserves the character of the area.

If detrimental impact on the historic environment is unavoidable, it should be minimised.

The current building is said to have "very few internal features of architectural interest."