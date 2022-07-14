MORE than £20million and 700 jobs have been supported according to a report which shows the impact of the ‘Gaelic Economy’ in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council, supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the quango responsible for promoting the language, commissioned a research study into the value of the ‘Gaelic Economy’ for the city.

The aim of the study was to demonstrate the value, growth, and impact of Gaelic in Glasgow. The study considered the economic value of Gaelic, the growth in its use, and how the language and culture impacted on the wellbeing of Glasgow.

The impact was divided into three sectors: Creative Industries; Education and Learning; and Tourism, Hospitality and Events.

It found that of the 700 ‘Gaelic Economy’ jobs supported in the city, 58 per cent of these are in the education and learning sector, with 23 per cent in the creative industries, and 16 per cent in tourism, hospitality and events. These jobs contribute £21.6million to Glasgow’s economy every year.

The study examined the economic impact of festivals and events where Gaelic plays a key role, including Celtic Connections, Piping Live!, the World Pipe Band Championships, and the Scottish Gaelic Awards, and found that the overall annual economic impact of these festivals and events that can be attributed to Gaelic is estimated to be £7.2million.

Donald MacPhee, Gaelic Development Officer at Glasgow City Council, said: “This independent report confirms how investment in Gaelic delivers very high value for money for Glasgow. It also shows where further significant benefits could be generated across the city in terms of employment, incomes and the wellbeing of citizens. There is clear potential to expand job opportunities and grow new enterprises to the benefit of all citizens”.

The use of Gaelic was also found to contribute positively to wellbeing in a number of ways, including a greater range of job opportunities, increased engagement in physical activity, the development of local and national pride, a sense of identity, and improved mental health and happiness.

Shona MacLennan, CEO of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “We are delighted to read the findings of this report which strengthen the fact that the Gaelic language and its culture generate opportunities across many sectors of the Scottish economy. This is of course in addition to its benefits to people's wellbeing in everyday life. As we move forward to the next national plan for Gaelic, the messages are stronger and clearer than ever – the language and the economy benefit each other.”

There is still time to comment as part of a consultation on the council’s Gaelic Development Plan until Friday, 22 July. You can take part here https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=29268.